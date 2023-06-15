Guam National Golf Federation announced the upcoming 2023 Guam Amateur Golf Championship to be held June 17-18 and June 24 at the Country Club of the Pacific.

The stroke play tournament format will feature some of the best golfers on island. The tournament was originally scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, however, it was postponed due the Typhoon Mawar.

“The Guam Amateur Championship is held annually and is our signature event and the premier golfing event on Guam,” said Sirena Cassidy, Guam national team director. “The tournament will determine the 2023 champion of both the men and ladies divisions amongst Guam’s top amateur golfers. Men will tee off from the tips, or black tees, while the ladies will tee off from the red tees and (United States Golf Association) rules will apply.”

Cassidy said that the tournament will feature Guam’s best golfers competing against each other over the course of three days at CCP.

“The golf course, which is in excellent condition, is very long and challenging and, hopefully, we will see good weather conditions throughout the competition,” Cassidy said.

The field of players will include veteran golfers Louie Sunga, Redge Camacho, Daryl Poe and Eugene Park as well as talented junior players. Collegiate players Markus Nanpei, Eduardo Terlaje and Ivan Sablan are also expected to be in the tournament field. Anton Lacson will also compete in the tournament. Junior golf standouts Stussy Shimizu-Shiroma, Edwin Fenton, Trey Jacot and brothers Taiyo and Taisei Tagami are expected to compete. In the ladies division, top junior golf standout Tyanna Jacot will go up against veteran golfers Tessie Blair, Rose Tarpley, Emiri Sunga, Hiromi Takasu and Tai Maulupe. Other players expected to compete include up-and-coming juniors Ava Limtiaco, Krisana Fenton and Mina Manibusan.

“This year’s field includes players with a lot of international competition experience,” Cassidy said. “We expect to see a very competitive event with some low scores posted.”

As with the 2022 Guam Amateur Championship, the tournament committee has added a net score competition which will be based on the players’ actual handicaps.

“We will have both a men and ladies division and there will be great prizes and trophies to be awarded to individual low-net and low-gross players,” Cassidy said.

The winners of the tournament will also earn a spot and points on the World Amateur Golf Ranking. The top men’s finisher will also qualify for a spot on the Guam Nomura Cup team.

For more information about this tournament and others in the federation's lineup, check out gngfguam.org, email Cassidy at sirena.perez@gmail.com, or contact GNGF President Richard Sablan at rsablan@msa-guam.com.