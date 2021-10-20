Billed as drag racing with guns, the Guam United Alpha Marksman (GUAM) Club is inviting all marksmen to join in the Guam Steel Challenge Oct. 24 at the JTM Benchrest & Sportsland Shooting Range, the GUAM Club stated in a press release.

The monthly match, which is the island’s only and officially affiliated Steel Challenge Shooting Association club, will be open to all interested competitors.

The event will feature four stages, in order: Showdown; Outer Limits; Speed Option and Roundabout.

A race against the clock, the event tests accuracy under pressure.

There are different fees depending on the member and if additional guns are used. Competitors may be able to shoot in an additional gun/division pending the number of shooters registered.

USPSA and GUAM Club members will be given priority for registration, which closes 6 p.m. Oct. 22.

The number of slots is limited by the physical limitations of the shooting range, This will be decided by the match director and the range manager at the start of the event.

Contact Tony Villena at 671-682-3456 or Mike Bautista at 671-787-1414 for more information or for help registering.