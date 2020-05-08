Editor's Note: This is the fourth in a series of profiles on the 11 athletes from the Guam Women's Tackle Football League who were drafted by the Women's Football League Association.

Jacquelyn Markate C. Toves said opportunities beyond Guam became a possibility at a football combine in November in Las Vegas for the Women’s Football League Association.

“The Vegas combine was a real eye-opener to how much more there is beyond the island,” said the 20-year-old who plays cornerback and punter for the Island Stunnerz in the Guam Women’s Tackle Football League. “I had the opportunity and honor of meeting some of the best women athletes in the world.”

She joined football after years on the sidelines as a cheerleader.

“Growing up, I would hear how I couldn’t try out for football because the boys were stronger than me and a girl would look better on the sideline in a cheerleading uniform,” she said. She admits she spent more time watching football, fascinated by the intricacies of the plays.

The, she came out for the GWTFL, and it’s been a steady movement upward since.

At first, it was a push to get the GWTFL games broadcast for the island, she said, adding it was important to get the women who play Guam football the recognition they deserve. Then, buzz about the WFLA started to reach the small women’s football community on island, and she decided to try out.

If all goes well, she said, she will be relocating to the mainland to play for the Los Angeles Fames, one of 32 teams in the league, slated to start playing games in 2021.

“It’s time women get recognition for the love of the sport the way men do,” she said.

Another positive is the fact that she gets to play with her fellow GWTFL athletes.

“it’s like we’re a big family. A lot of us have played in the same team, so we know how the other person plays and what to do when one of us has an off day,” she said. “Overall, the vibes are amazing. Of course, you have your sibling squabbles here and there but in the end, we have a certain bond. It helps with meshing and being able to read the other person.”

For now, Toves said, she continues to work out and get ready for her call-up.

But, she says, it wouldn’t have happened without several important people.

“... would first like to thank my mom, my family for all the support. My teammates and coaches for helping me when I didn’t know nothing,” she said. “I would also like to thank my boyfriend, Will.”