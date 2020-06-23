Editor's Note: This is the second in a two-part series on the Aguon family and their experience in motocross.

For Johnny Aguon, discipline and a relentless work ethic has allowed him to sit atop the motocross scene for several years. The 2019 450cc and Overall Division champ and the points leader in several divisions for the 2020 Monster Energy Motocross Championship Series, Aguon knows if he wants to stay on top, he has to continue to work at his craft.

“This sport can beat you up in many ways,” he said, discussing the fragility within a race and the toughness it takes to stay atop the leaderboard. “One spill and it can leave you out for a long time and open up the door for another racer.”

There’s a mental edge that always needs to be honed, he said. Aguon has always embraced the discipline and toughness in his recreational activity. During a hiatus from motocross, Aguon trained as an MMA fighter and jiujitsu for several years. A check on his bucket list is still pending is a black belt, said Aguon, who has a Gracie Barra brown belt.

He admits his varied sports interests have allowed him to embrace learning, growing as an athlete while staying disciplined and true to his training principles.

“Being the top rider in the front can take a lot out of you. It can make you and it can break you,” he said. “Me, as the top rider – I train as if that second, third and fourth-place seasonal rider is watching my every move. This is why I push more heat in my endurance, cardio.”

A big believer in learning from those who are winning, Aguon shared a training story from a few years ago about another top local rider, Tim Wenden.

“In the start, we would go toe to toe,” Aguon said, describing the races. “(Halfway through), he would start pulling away from me … he was stronger, faster and just a better rider than me.”

Seeing the same pattern over and over, Aguon said he knew it was time to return to the lab and assess his strategies.

Frustrated, Aguon wondered what was different.

“I had beat him before but he was just a different beast,” Aguon said.

So, Aguon “hawked” Wenden, scouting his pre- and post-race regimen.

“i see him train for 30 minutes, I train for 30 minutes,” Aguon said of Wenden’s regimen. “I see him running before a race, I run before a race.

“Wenden changed my game in motocross racing in many ways,” Aguon said. “(His training) inspired me to keep pushing harder and harder.”

Finally, the time came to prove himself against Wenden, but he was denied the opportunity when Wenden went down with an injury.

However, Aguon said, the return of Guam champion JR Cepeda, who holds several local titles, to the island racing scene made him eager to test his mettle against the best.

Looking back, Aguon admitted to nerves and pre-race anxiety prior to facing off against Cepeda, but he told himself to trust his process.

The island champ took off at the start, Aguon said. With all the riders trailing the motocross icon, Aguon just kept at it, trusting the process and believing in his work ethic. Soon, he noticed the gap between him and Cepeda narrowing.

“I knew he was gassing out so I went for the kill and caught Cepeda about two and a half minutes before the race ended,” Aguon said. “To this day, I have held first place and only train harder and harder every day, putting in 10 hours of seat time every week.”

Imagining his competitors pushes him to run harder and faster everyday, Aguon said, adding the bigger benefit is seeing an improvement in his overall health and lifestyle.

It’s not a secret, Aguon said, outworking the competition is important. Training smarter and incorporating consistent methods is crucial to staying relevant in the racing scene.

And, you have to have a plan when you get to the race, Aguon said, listing the multiple ways one can attack or navigate a course.

“I stick to my game plan – the way you train is the way you’re gonna fight,” he said. “So in other words – train hard, fight easy.”

Motocross is a dangerous sport, he said, emphasizing the need for smart training.

“Motocross racing is no joke … I would considerate it to be one of the most dangerous sports on island,” he said.

There’s also the financial aspect of his sport, he said.

“Financially, it beats you up – mind, body and soul – from deep in your soul and deep in your pocket,” he said, throwing a huge shoutout to his sponsors, Ground Tech Maintenance and Yamaha Guam, for supporting his bid for racing glory.

Training his son

While Aguon continues to tear it up, he's passing those lessons in hard work and training on to his son, John Boy, who is doing his part as the points leader in the 50cc and 65cc classes.

Aguon says training his son and bonding with him over a sport they both enjoy has been a blessing.

The duo find themselves outside, often hitting the mountains or the Yigo track to stay race-ready at all times.

Like his dad, the 9-year-old Aguon loves the hard-hitting impact and adrenaline rush that accompanies racing.

"My best win is when I crashed on the double jump and still got up to take the win," said John Boy, who says he's been watching his dad run races since he was 3. "Every time he started up the bike it would excite me, so at the age 4, my dad bought me my first PW50 and that's where my riding journey began."

Hearing his dad coach him works out fine, the younger Aguon said. When asked what he loves about race day, he said, laughing "jumping high and getting dirty ... especially on race day, I love to put dirt in the other kid's eyes."

For the older Aguon, racing gives him a sense of peace from the hectic pace of daily life.

"I love the challenge and the victory of all the hard work that pays off," he said. "The sport relaxes my mind."