Guam's favorite obstacle course race kicked off its early bird registration Jan. 1. Trench Kids, which is slated for March 22, and Trench Challenge, slated for Sept. 20, are expected to draw several hundred OCR fanatics.

For the first time, athletes can buy Entry Protection insurance from Fanshield, stated a press release. This will provide athletes the opportunity to receive a refund of their entry fee in the event of injury or other significant life events which may prevent them from attending Trench Races.

“We recognize that events often happen in life and participants may want to take advantage of early registration fees with peace of mind that their registration is locked in at less risk,” said race director Tom Akigami in a press release. "The new registration insurance adds a level of protection for athletes and participants when making the critical decision to register for our races. We hope this helps to set an industry standard moving forward."

Trench Kids and Strider Racing will coincide with the second annual Ko’Ko Kids Fest, sponsored by the Guam Visitors Bureau.

The only-for-kids event will allow athletes to tackle up to 10 different obstacles and terrain challenges on the course. At the finish, they’ll receive a finisher medal, juice box, and finisher shirt. Awards will be given to top finishers in their division. Participants will be grouped by different individual age divisions: 4-5; 6-7; 8-9; and 10-11. Athletes can also register as a four-man team.

The adult course, which is the the only qualifier for the OCR World Championships (Elite Division), is considered the region's premiere OCR course in the Western Pacific, stated a press release.

For the recreational athlete, there is a four-mile course and elite racers can compete on the grind-it-out, in your face seven-miler. The courses are sprawled over 250 acres at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo, offering variations in elevation and scenery changes from desert style terrain, mud pits, motocross dirt track and single canopy rainforest along cliff lines with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean.

There are more than 30 combinations of man-made and natural obstacles for a fun-filled course that can be raced alone or with a team.

Trench Challenge has raised over $18,000 to date for Special Olympics Guam, Guam Cancer Care, The Make A Wish Foundation, and other organizations.

