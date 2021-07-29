TRENCH will be hosting its first obstacle race course challenge since COVID-19 shut down all sports more than a year ago.

The first OCR event for 2021 will feature a kids (ages 4-13) and adult competition slated for Aug. 14-15 at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.

The event will be split into two days with staggered starts and limited participants to abide by existing COVID-19 restrictions.

There are five different categories to choose from this year:

Competitive OCRWC Qualifier: Elite Division

Competitive 3-person challenge

Recreational Division

Special Olympics charity run

Uproar fitness competition

The TRENCH kids will feature five different age divisions to choose from: 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, and 12-13 sprint. The top three finishers for each gender in each age division will be awarded.

With discount promotions, staggered start times and multiple age and competition divisions, check out the event website for more information.

