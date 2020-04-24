As social isolation and gym closures soar into the sixth week, sports event organizers and race directors are offering creative ways to keep athletes fit, stay in the game and compete for prizes.

On Thursday, the founders of the Trench Challenge, one of Guam’s premier obstacle course races, offered a series of six sponsored challenges that participants can perform in their own homes.

Touted as the Quarantine Challenge, Trench Challenge race director Tom Akigami hopes the endeavor will inspire Guam’s locked-down athletes to work out, upload videos and win prizes.

“Participants will need to record their workout, following the instructions and rules set for each quarantine challenge, that day, and post, plus, submit their video by the deadline,” Akigami said. “Top male and female participants will be awarded a 12- or 24-pack case of product from participating beverage sponsors, a five-panel Trench Challenge hat, and a face mask.

“Depending on location, prizes will be delivered. Age restriction will apply to challenge with alcoholic beverage pack as a prize.”

With new challenges posted every other day, beginning today, athletes of any level will be able to participate in a series of simple physical challenges. With no participation fees, top online submissions will receive votes and awards hand-delivered by Akigami.

“We’re looking for the movement, but if there are any additional things they want to throw in there, it may add to it,” Akigami said. “We want to make these workouts doable for everybody. So, if you live in an apartment, if you live in a house that has a yard - we’re not trying to exclude anybody.

“We want to make it doable for somebody that lives in a small place.”

Keeping the challenges under wrap, Akigami indicated they will consist of bodyweight movements that utilize core strength and grip.

“You don’t have to have any special weights,” he said. “You don’t have to have any dumbbells or bars to help get you through any of these exercises.

“We’ll be scoring based on a time cap, or by holding a position for a certain amount of time.”

When pitching Quarantine Challenge to corporate sponsors, Akigami said, he received overwhelming support from Guam’s business community.

“I think it’s great that they are on board,” said Akigami, thanking Ambros Inc., Unified Gear Inc., Coca-Cola Beverage Co. (Foremost Foods Inc.), Custom Fitness Guam and Island Beverage Distributors for sponsoring challenges and offering prizes.

“Each workout is sponsored exclusively by a company," he added.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with at least two more weeks of lockdown, Akigami is hopeful that the island will return to normal and wanted to offer athletes something fun to occupy their minds and exercise their bodies.

“We want to keep people active. We want to give them hope,” he said. "We want to take their minds off of things.

“We’re all being told to stay home. We’re all being told to help flatten the curve. Hopefully, this sparks something, and they stay motivated to keep working out.”

With Trench Kids 2020 postponed to a date to be named later, and Trench Challenge 2020 rescheduled for Sept. 20, Akigami is hopeful both events will take place before the end of the year.

“Right now, we still have Trench Challenge scheduled for Sept. 20,” he said. … “I don’t know where the current situation will take us.”

Akigami, indicating that Trench Challenge registration is open, said interested participants can save 35% by entering promotion code: DROPONE.

With Fanshield Protection, for a 6% fee, stakeholders can safely register and opt out due to schedule conflicts, injury, military orders or any other reason.