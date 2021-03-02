After being dropped by a push kick to the body in Round 1 of his UFC debut last August, Trevin “5 Star” Jones came back hard in Round 2, defying the odds and flooring opponent Timur Valiev with a big right hand and ending the fight with strikes on the ground. Jones had taken the fight against Valiev on just several days notice, but his performance was one of the most beautiful turnarounds of 2020.

Now, with UFC 259 approaching, Jones will be facing another last-minute contender, after opponent Randy Costa pulled out just three weeks before the fight to be replaced by Mario Bautista. But with a proper fight camp under his belt – something he didn’t get the luxury of in his debut against Valiev – Jones said he isn’t sweating the change-up,

“I’m focused on me 100% in this fight, and when he gets by me, we’ll focus on what he brings to the table,” he said. “I’m in the best shape and we’re focused on executing my game plan.”

The current 135-pound PXC champ, Jones has had a long journey in the sport. His first pro fight was in Pacific Xtreme combat in 2011 against homegrown fighter Kyle Aguon. Jones ran through local and international fighters in the 135 division and fought Aguon two more times, taking a loss before beating him out for the Bantamweight Belt in 2016.

Since then, he’s fought challengers from around the world, in organizations, such as the Canadian TFC, Russian ACA and Japanese DEEP, before moving over to the UFC last year. And despite a pair of split decision losses against Rodrigo Praia and Young Jin Hwang, results that Jones hotly contests, he hasn’t been stopped in a fight since 2013.

His veteran nine-year career started out on Guam, where he first enrolled in an amateur fight after just six months of jujiitsu. Originally from New Orleans, he and his family moved to the island when he was 13 to be closer to his uncle who was serving in the Marine Corps.

He started out training at Underworld Xtreme with the Guahan Top Team, where he was fortunate enough to have world-class jiujitsu athlete Marcello Nuñez as an instructor. Now, he officially fights out of Vida Jiu-Jitsu under instructor Josh Santos, and in preparation for his fight with Mario Bautista, Jones has been out in Las Vegas working with Xtreme Couture MMA and Vida affiliate Zenith JJ Academy.

“It’s a full package, I really get to test my game,” he said. “Right now we’re doing a lot of learning and there’s a lot of room for progression.”

With the move into the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Jones says that he may be looking towards making a long term move out to Las Vegas in order to focus on his training and to be closer to the action.

The UFC is the most popular Mixed Martial Arts organization in the West, with some of the most skilled competitors in the world and the biggest stateside audiences.

“It’s different, everyone gets to watch, everyone knows, there’s a lot of hype behind it.”

But he’s not fazed by the pressure, and says he’s been getting a lot of love from Guam,

“The whole island has been behind me on this. It’s good to see them come out and support me. It’s been a long road, and they know how hard I worked for this.”

Some minor controversy arose after Jones tested positive for marijuana and his victory of Valiev was declared a No Contest. The UFC has since changed its policy regarding marijuana use, and although the ruling for Jones has not been overturned, the fighter says it makes no difference what the title on his record might read,

“That’s 100% a win for me, Timur knows that’s a win for me … that’s why I’m here today, that’s why they called me back, because they know that was a clean win,” he said.

Make no mistakes, “5 Star” Jones is in the UFC to make waves. An accomplished jiujitsu athlete and black belt, he’s got the skills to throw down and end fights with submissions. And his finish against Valiev should quiet any who doubt his ability on to fight on his feet. Jones says his stand-up game is as good as it's ever been in his career,

“I’ve been watching and studying. I don’t think there’s many guys that are as well-rounded as me,” Jones said. “I’ll be looking to fight anywhere the fight goes, anywhere he wants the fight to be I can stay at that level.”

Jones stays hungry, and stays focused, and is ready to take the heat and bring it to any fighter up on the roster.

“I want to win a title. I want to be a champion. Whoever has the belt – when it’s my turn – that’s who I want to fight,” Jones said, leaving no doubt about his goals.