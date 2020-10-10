After making his UFC debut in late August, Trevin “5 Star” Jones’ second-round win against Timur “Lucky” Valiev has been vacated after the Guamanian tested positive for marijuana.

While recreational marijuana is legal on Guam, and even though Jones took the fight on three days notice and reportedly did not consume the drug in the days leading up to the brawl, the UFC declared the bout a no-contest.

In a video interview with the South China Morning Post, Jones confirmed that the UFC issued him a 4-1/2-month suspension and levied a small fine.

“What they fined me ain’t nothing, bro,” he said. “It’s change, it’s not even what people (are) thinking. It’s a little money. I think that’s the only area that was fair, because they didn’t even fine me nothing.

“I don’t want to say the number, but it’s dirt. I’m not even mad about the fine."