Trevin '5 Star' Jones' August UFC debut win declared no-contest after testing positive for marijuana

TESTED POSITIVE: In this April 2011 file photo, Trevin Jones celebrates after winning a fight in PXC at the then Marriott Resort. In August 2020, Jones won his UFC debut via a second-round stoppage over Timur "Lucky" Valiev in Las Vegas, Nev., but the fight was later declared a no-contest after Jones tested positive for marijuana. Matt Weiss/The Guam Daily Post 

After making his UFC debut in late August, Trevin “5 Star” Jones’ second-round win against Timur “Lucky” Valiev has been vacated after the Guamanian tested positive for marijuana.

While recreational marijuana is legal on Guam, and even though Jones took the fight on three days notice and reportedly did not consume the drug in the days leading up to the brawl, the UFC declared the bout a no-contest.

In a video interview with the South China Morning Post, Jones confirmed that the UFC issued him a 4-1/2-month suspension and levied a small fine.

“What they fined me ain’t nothing, bro,” he said. “It’s change, it’s not even what people (are) thinking. It’s a little money. I think that’s the only area that was fair, because they didn’t even fine me nothing.

“I don’t want to say the number, but it’s dirt. I’m not even mad about the fine."

