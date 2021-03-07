Editor's note: This story will be updated with Trevin Jones' post-fight commentary.

If anybody on the planet thought Trevin “5 Star” Jones’ Ultimate Fighting Champion debut win in August 2020 over Timur “Lucky” Valiev was a fluke, the Guamanian silenced all critics on Saturday. With a second-round technical knockout Bantamweight Division win over Mario Bautista in UFC 259, Jones left the Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada a winner, putting the world of mixed martial arts on notice.

Bautista had entered the fight as a two-to-one favorite.

After a first round that had both fighters feeling each other out with leg kicks and looking for an advantage, at 40 seconds into Round 2 Jones connected with a powerful right-hand uppercut to Bautista’s face. The shock from the connection sent Bautista reeling backwards, then flat on the canvas. Before Bautista had hit the mat, Jones leapt on his opponent and connected with a series of hammer fists. After landing a series of successive blows to Bautista's head and face, leaving the Phoenix, Arizona native unable to defend himself, the referee stopped the contest

Jones, with a huge, well-earned smile, and the TKO in hand, ran to the side of the octagon, up the cage wall, performed a backflip and landed safely back on his feet.

Jones, with several months to prepare for UFC 259, entered the fight, fit, at weight, and with a full training camp.

Before the Jones vs. Valiev fight, the Guamanian had taken the bout on a two-days days notice and had to cut 16-pounds. He also had to pass a drug test. Jones, with cannabis still in his system, had tested positive for the banned substance. Several weeks after the fight, Jones was stripped of the victory and awarded a no-contest decision. He was also fined and received a 4-1/2 month suspension. In January 2021, the UFC reversed its decision on cannabis, no longer recognizing the drug as a prohibited substance, but the no-contest remained.

While the UFC and the United States Anti-Doping Agency no longer recognize cannabis as a prohibited substance, autonomous regulatory agencies, like the Nevada State Athletic Commission in this case, follow their own guidelines. Currently, the NSAC recognizes cannabis as illegal.