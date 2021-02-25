After pulling off a stunning come-from-behind victory in his Ultimate Fighting Champion debut against Timur “Lucky” Valiev in August 2020, Trevin “5 Star” Jones’ win was declared no-contest, a fine was levied against him, and a 4-1/2 month suspension levied against the Guamanian mixed martial arts prize fighter.

Jones, with less than two days notice, had taken the fight and tested positive for cannabis, a violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy. In January, the UFC reversed its stance on athletes testing positive for Tetrahydrocannibinol (THC), one of the main psychoactive components in cannabis and will no longer punish fighters who possess the drug in their systems.

The UFC, on its website, stated that “positive tests over the threshold and decision limit for carboxy-THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, will no longer be considered a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, unless additional evidence exists that an athlete used it intentionally for performance-enhancing purposes.”

Although the UFC will no longer punish its fighters for positive marijuana-related drug tests, individual gaming commissions can abide by their own rules.

In Jones’ next fight, UFC 259, which has been reportedly scheduled for March 6 against Mario Bautista in Las Vegas, Nevada, the bout falls under the jurisdiction of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the jurisdictional agency of record. The NSCA’s anti-doping policy, which has been adopted from World Anti-Doping Agency standards, lists cannabis as one of several prohibited substances.

Several news outlets have reported that Jones has been added to the UFC 259 fight card, but the UFC, as of press time, does not list the Guamanian as one of the scheduled fighters in either the “Main Card,” “Prelims,” or “Early Prelims.”

The WADA, founded in 1999, is the “international independent agency composed and funded equally by the sport movement and governments of the world. Its key activities include scientific research, education, development of anti-doping capacities, and monitoring of the World Anti-Doping Code (Code) – the document harmonizing anti-doping policies in all sports and all countries,” it stated on its website.

It is WADA’s vision and mission to aid in a “world where all athletes can participate in a doping-free sporting environment,” and “lead a collaborative worldwide movement for doping-free sport,” it also stated on its website.

In both Guam and Nevada, recreational marijuana usage is legal. Both of which appear to contradict Jones' logic - hoping for better clarity and consistency when it comes to anti-doping policy.

“When you allow something to be legal, it needs to be 100%,” Jones told MYMMANEWS. “The commission needs to come to and be a part of this because marijuana is legal in Las Vegas, it is legal in many places.”