Over the weekend,Trevin Jones “5 Star” (13-6-0) picked up a second-round win in his UFC debut against Timur “Lucky” Valiev (16-3-0) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For years, Jones had been reportedly asking the UFC to give him an opportunity, but was never extended the chance to prove himself until Valiev’s opponent, Mark “Mugen” Strigel, tested positive for the novel coronavirus before the fight.

With only 36 hours to prepare, Jones had to cut weight and deal with COVID-19-inspired pre-fight protocol.

“Man, it was like, it was so fast, so much weight to cut,” Jones told Guam Sports Network’s Patrick Lujan. “I had so much medical appointments to do. … I cut about 16 pounds in a day and a half. I had to do like seven medical appointments.”

I didn’t look at my opponent. I didn’t know who I was fighting, he added.

If Jones had been unable make weight, the fight would have been canceled and his UFC career would have been over before it started. When Jones landed in Vegas, the outside temperature was in the high triple digits, and he went to work.

I was “running around Vegas in 117-degrees,” and “getting out of the car with a sauna suit on after an appointment,” and “running in a hundred and something degrees to sweat,” he told Lujan.

At the weigh-in, he tipped the scale at 140.5-pounds, 1/2-pound over the maximum allowable limit.

Jones told Lujan the UFC wasn’t going to make an exception and he had to weigh 140-pounds exactly.

“You put back on the sauna suit run around the Apex Arena now,” he told Lujan. “I pulled off some crazy things that I didn’t even think I was going to pull off.

“It’s only like make believe until you really do it, but some things you believe can really happen, man.”

During the UFC Fight Night catchweight bout, UFC Vegas 7, Jones took a hard right kick to the stomach and squatted against the octagon while Valiev jumped in and connected with a series of punches.

Jones appeared hurt, but the Guamanian remained composed and handled the pain.

Nearly two minutes into the second round, with a hard right hook to the face, Jones floored Valiev. With the Russian flat on his back, Jones leaped on the more-experienced fighter and unloaded a series of hammer-fists. A few seconds later, the referee stopped the fight.

“Man, it feels crazy, man,” Jones told Lujan. “Just a couple of days ago, I was not a UFC fighter.

“Now, I’m a UFC fighter, today. It’s still sinking in. I’m still a regular guy right now.”

For years, Jones had been a fixture on Pacific Xtreme Combat fight cards, but had never been called up to the big time. He saw other fighters get called up to UFC, but he had never been given the opportunity.

"I saw guys get in the UFC and I believed I was better than them," he told Lujan.

"It was my time. It was my destiny that day," he added.

In the post fight interview, Jones suggested he should now be considered a top-15 contender.

“We gave everything in that day and a half,” he told Lujan. “I had to take all my years of experience and put it into one moment.

The ups and down and the begging, everything that I’ve been through, I don’t think an undefeated fighter could have completed this moment. I don’t think a 15-0, a 10-0 fighter could have competed in what I competed in because he would have never had the determination in him like that.”

Camacho to take on Weaver

On Sept. 13, Frank “The Crank” Camacho (22-9-0) will take on Brok "Chata Tuska" Weaver (15-5-0) in UFC Fight Night at the Apex Arena. In a fight that could potentially end his UFC career, Camacho comes into the lightweight bout with two straight losses, including a 41-second defeat to Justin Jaynes.