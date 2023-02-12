Trevin Jones stepping up on short notice to take on Cody Garbrandt at UFC 285

When Trevin “5 Star” Jones (13-9-0) made the jump from competing in mixed martial arts on Guam to the UFC, he entered the octagon with a vengeance.

In his first two fights, the Louisiana-native-turned-Guamanian put the fighting world on notice, recording a second-round knockout over the heavily favored Timur Valiev on Aug. 22, 2020, then an equally impressive second-round knockout win over Mario Bautista on March 6, 2021.

Jones, having tested positive for cannabis by the World Anti-Doping Agency, was stripped of the win over Valiev and the fight was declared a no contest. No contest or not, Jones had defeated one of the UFC’s elite bantamweights.

Fast-forward to 2023 and Jones is riding a three-fight losing streak and will need to make a statement in his upcoming fight against former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt (12-5-0) in UFC 285 on March 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Three of Jones’ fights in the UFC have been taken on short notice and one of his losses came against Saidyokub Kakhramonov who came into the fight 2-1/2 pounds overweight, after his two previous scheduled opponents dropped out.

Jones takes pride in being ready to fight anyone, anywhere and there's no doubt the UFC appreciates his willingness to step in and help the company out when necessary, but at this point in his career, he also knows he has to start looking out for his best interests at all times in an industry where multiple fight losing streaks can cost you your job.

“I'm aware of the risk associated with the decisions I'm making and as we go along I definitely plan to be more selective. But at the end of the day, I'm here to fight. I put a lot of time and effort into being my best and always being ready but I also understand that this a results-oriented business and I'm not going to keep getting fights if I'm not racking up the wins,” he said.

Even with that in mind, Jones has answered the call once again, stepping in on short notice to take on Cody “No Love” Garbrandt, who is on a two-fight skid, and was scheduled to take on Julio Arce but had to pull out due to a reported knee injury.

While Jones is well aware of the risk of taking another short-notice fight, the opportunity to fight the former UFC bantamweight champion is too big to pass up. Jones has fought some of the best up-and-comers as well as the experienced Raoni Barcelos so far in the UFC and he's learned from each and every one of those experiences.

He believes those experiences have helped him to become the best version of himself to date and he can't wait to get out there and show everyone what he's truly capable of.

“I'm a student of the game so I'm always studying tape and looking at ways to improve and evolve. I've definitely learned a lot from all of my fights in the UFC and I know 100% what I'm capable of,” Jones said. “I'm here to be a champion and in order to do that I have to beat champions. There's no better way to get myself back in the win column than with a win over Cody. I respect what he's done in his career and I know he's kind of in a corner himself so I expect him to come out ready to put on a show. With all due respect, I'm ready to do the same but it will be my hand raised when it's all said and done. It's my time.”