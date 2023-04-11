When the Aguon family moved from Guam to Bryan, Texas in September 2019 they did so for one reason. They did it to further their children's sports careers.

“Baseball brought us out here. Football brought us out here. Sports in general brought us out here to Texas,” said Neola Aguon, the mother of six, including 15-year-old baseball prodigy Treyvin “Trey” Castro. “We were looking for a place where baseball and football is big, so our kids could get noticed.”

Terrence Aguon, Castro’s dad, who raised him, said they were just trying to get somewhere where the kids could grow a little bit more.

It is important to note that Don Castro, Trey Castro's biological father, has always been in his son's life and has had a great, positive influence on his son's baseball career. Until this day, he continues to support his son.

“Not that Guam is not competitive with baseball, but we're a lot busier out here,” Terrence Aguon said. “Baseball, it’s year-round over here. On Guam, it’s pretty seasonal. It is a lot of work, but it’s great to see the boys grow every week.”

Neola Aguon said her son has been playing baseball since he was 5 and has seen his game mature.

“He's grown to love it and, coming out here, it changed the game for him,” she said.

“He didn't realize how different baseball is out here,” said Neola Aguon. “It is different. And here, we realize that there is a lot more potential out here than anywhere else. Texas is a big thing. You drive for 12 hours, you’re still in Texas.”

In Texas, and many other places that do not have rainy seasons that last six to 10 months, baseball is a year-round sport. Baseball is an everyday, Sunday-through-Saturday, all-consuming pastime where athletes and their families immerse themselves, endure, and enjoy the ride.

For Trey Castro and his family, baseball has brought them all over the state, where the young left fielder has been turning heads and impressing fans.

“He's done good. And he's pretty much made a name for himself, like, people know him,” Neola Aguon said. “Whenever we go to some tournaments on the weekends, or he's playing ball for the school, people know who he is. And they always say, ‘Oh, that's the kid. That's the kid that runs fast.’”

While his speed is getting him noticed, it’s doing more than just that. It, along with his strong plate appearances, is winning games.

In the season-opener against Temple High School, and playing in his first high school game, Trey Castro scored the walk-off, mercy-rule run.

“I was on first. It was 9-0 and I scored the final run to walk it off, to run-rule them,” said Trey Castro, a sophomore whose game-winning slide into home plate appeared the following day in the Bryan College Station Eagle, the city’s daily newspaper. “I was excited, sliding into home plate. All the energy felt good.”

In the days leading up to the clash against Temple, the buzz on the street had heavily favored the Temple Wildcats. Apparently, they had a pitcher who is destined to advance to an NCAA Division I program. But Trey Castro and the Vikings found out that everything is bigger in Texas – big rumors, big hype, and big wins.

“They were saying they were going to be a pretty good team this year, that they’ve got a senior that’s going somewhere,” Trey Castro said. “And I guess they pitched him against us and we were just hot. We were ready and we ended up run-ruling them in five innings.”

For Trey Castro and his family, the win confirmed they are on the right path and greatness is well within reach.

“He has the potential to play Division I,” Terrence Aguon said. “We’d like him to go to (Texas A&M University), but I know he wants to branch out and spread his wings a little bit.”

Terrence Aguon hopes the journey keeps his son in College Station, Texas, where he and his family can watch him play as he suits up for the Texas A&M University Aggies. But Trey Castro wants to head east. After graduating from Bryan High, he wants to play for Vanderbilt University, in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I always wanted to go to Vanderbilt. I was watching them every time they post the game on YouTube,” Trey Castro said. “They’re just a great program. They're all dedicated to baseball and want to go to the majors.”

He said that he wants to go D1 and take it further.

“I want to go to the league. But if that doesn't work, I want to just go to college, get a degree, and do something better in life,” he said.

Learning and sacrificing

For now, Trey Castro is batting ninth and playing in left field but hopes to move up the lineup and take over center field. Currently, a more seasoned center fielder holds the position and he knows advancing is just a matter of time.

“Right now I'm stuck in left,” Trey Castro said. “I would say there's probably a better center fielder than me. If I could take the spot from him, take the spot. If I can’t, I always have next year because there's nobody. He's going to leave and I'll be next up.”

In the meantime, Trey Castro isn’t sitting around waiting for opportunity. He’s working hard and hitting the weights.

“I've been taking the weight room more serious,” he said. “When I first came here, I didn't think it would be a big deal to go in the weight room. But the more I grew, I realized that I have to live in there to do better in baseball. I noticed when I started getting in the weight room that I would throw harder, way harder. I run way faster now than I did before.”

Sing it loud! Sing it proud!

When the Aguons first relocated to Texas, they experienced culture shock, oftentimes needing to explain to inquisitive folks where they are from.

“Welcome to America!” is an all-too-common response she hears.

But after 3 1/2 years of baseball saturation and an iconic, geo-specific walk-up song, new friends and fans are understanding where Guam is and that baseball is a serious sport.

Neola Aguon said her son’s walk-up song is the KC De Leon Guerrero classic “Guam USA.”

“It makes me proud that I'm from Guam and I'm doing the stuff that I'm doing right now,” Trey Castro said.

Along with the song, Trey Castro and his family are thankful to the coaches who ignited Castro’s fire and love for the game.

Johnny McDonald, from Agana Heights, coached Trey Castro on the squad Are You Serious. Joey Taijeron, a name synonymous with southern baseball, head coach for the Malesso' Rebels, played a huge role in his development.

“We just want to say thank you to his coaches that are there on Guam, like Johnny McDonald and Joey Taijeron,” Neola Aguon said.