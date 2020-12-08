Athletes of all sports on island have been hit hard since the novel coronavirus made its way to Guam earlier this year. For triathletes, however, they have been deprived of the thrill of competing in 10 to 12 events held every year by the Guam Triathlon Federation, or GTF.

It was not until last week the Guam National Virtual Triathlon gave them a way to satisfy that craving again.

The Guam Virtual Triathlon was organized by the GTF in hopes of giving triathletes on island a way to continue doing what they love. The virtual triathlon this year took the place of GTF’s signature event – the Guam National Triathlon Championships, which normally occurs every July in Merizo.

President of the Guam Triathlon Federation Dave Torre and the rest of the board members said they would have liked to have an in-person triathlon this year during the pandemic, but were denied by the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

“Unfortunately due to the pandemic, we were unable to conduct any in-person races since March 2020,” Torre says “GTF Board of Directors developed a COVID-19 Pandemic Risk Mitigation Plan and submitted it to the Guam DPHSS with the hopes to be able to host in-person races, safely. Unfortunately, the plan was not approved and the Guam National Virtual Triathlon was created.”

Torre himself says he has been hooked on competing in triathlons since 1998 and describes how competing is a whole lot more than just crossing the finish line.

“A typical triathlon is comprised of a swim, bike and run. However, the fourth discipline is the camaraderie and social aspect of racing. Before and after each race, athletes would get a chance to ‘hang out’ and chat with their friends and meet new friends,” he said, adding, “bringing like-minded individuals together for an event creates lifelong friendships. This is the missing ingredient in virtual events during a pandemic.”

Despite the differences between the in-person and virtual competitions, some of the more prominent triathletes as well as first-timers came out to complete the triathlon on their own, which is an accomplishment in itself considering the challenges of training solo amid a pandemic.

There were some difficulties conducting it virtually for the first time, according to Torre but for the most part, the GTF has received good feedback and will use this experience in the future.

“Regardless of the challenges, the feedback about the event was overwhelmingly positive, so it was well worth it. Our goal was to promote health wellness and fitness and I think we accomplished that goal,” Torre says. “If pandemic restrictions persist in 2021, GTF will continue to look at ways to continue to promote the sport of triathlon on Guam.”