In an attempt to continue their mission to promote a healthy lifestyle, health and fitness organizations have been utilizing new technology to keep their communities involved throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Guam Triathlon Federation is hoping to do the same by organizing the first Guam National Virtual Triathlon.

The GTF is using the virtual triathlon in place of its annual race, an in-person Olympic-distance triathlon. GTF board member Karly O’Neal said the federation had hoped to have an in-person event but decided against it after reviewing COVID-19 guidelines.

“Safety is our first priority,” Karly O’Neal said. “We came up with the virtual triathlon option based on what we have seen many other major racing organizations are doing worldwide right now.”

This will be the GTF’s first virtual event, but Karly O’Neal, who will also be participating in the race, anticipates more virtual races in the future, depending on the duration of the pandemic.

It will be the first virtual race for many of the participants on island and Karly O’Neal described multiple differences the racers will have to adjust to.

“I think the biggest difference between a virtual triathlon and an in-person race is the social and competitive side," she said. "People normally look forward to seeing all of their friends from the triathlon community on race day.

"It’s fun to swap training stories and race reports while recovering around the finish line and there is no substitute for being able to see that person just ahead of you or coming up behind you to push you to go as fast as possible.”

Local ironman Art Guerrero will be competing in his first virtual race since he started doing triathlons in 1987.

“I think the biggest difference would be the fact you have all day to complete this virtual event, compared to a real event that has a time,'" he said. "I could start and stop my watch during the virtual event.”

Guerrero has managed to stay fit through swimming and biking so he thinks his fitness will bring him across the finish line, which is his primary goal for the Guam National Virtual Marathon.

Another local ironman, Cameron O’Neal, who is also Karly O’Neal’s husband, has had a bit more experience with virtual races this year but also has goals of completing the race and having fun along the way.

“I have done a couple of virtual events this year, the main one being the Boston Marathon," said Cameron O'Neal, who is also an Abbott World Marathon Majors six-star finisher. "It is certainly a different experience as you take away the joy of travel and the events leading up to race day, but it’s a great way to still participate in events during these times we find ourselves with no ‘in-person’ racing,” added Cameron O'Neal, who has also completed the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii.

Participants will have a single day during the week of Nov. 21-29 to complete the race, which consists of a 1,500-meter swim, a 40-kilometer bike ride and 10-kilometer run. GTF will be utilizing a platform called Strava in order to keep track of racers' progress and will not be accepting manual results.

GTF has not had any official races since the pandemic began in March, so officials are looking forward to giving members more events to compete in.

Karly O’Neal said GTF’s goal is to give everyone something to participate in, to keep everyone active and motivated while continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.