The Guam Triathlon Federation is encouraging anyone interested in participating at the national championships to register for the event.

The federation’s President Craig Weymouth said anyone going to the Community First Guam National Triathlon Championships can expect a good time. The event starts at 7 a.m. July 10 at Merizo Pier.

“This is our annual signature event, a good time to gather all our members, family and friends. This is also our longest race of the year at an Olympic distance, 1500-meter swim, 40K bike and a 10K run,” he said.

The race will also serve as a fundraiser for the Guam National Triathlon Team going to the Pacific Mini Games and the Asian Games.

Weymouth thanked all the sponsors, volunteers, support crew, family, and friends who are helping make the event possible.

Participants will get a premium long sleeve event shirt by Run Guam and awards will be given for overall winners and age group categories and each finisher will get a custom finisher medal. There will also be food and drinks and Michelob Ultra from Ambros.

Weymouth said if you’re not comfortable with the bike, it’s okay, get a friend, because the event accepts teams of two or three

If you’re not comfortable with the swim, but want to complete the race as a soloist, there's still room for you to compete, he said. They will have plenty of water safety personnel so you are safe, he added.

“No one said it would be easy, but I can guarantee this, once you cross the finish line, you will be hooked, looking for that next race,” Weymouth said.

The next event the GTF is hosting is the Kids Triathlon on August 21, sponsored by Cars Plus. The event will be at Ypao Park and will have three different age groups: 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12.

Interested residents can check out the Guam Triathlon Facebook page for more details soon.