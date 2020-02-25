Trio receive AFC media certification

Guam’s Erlissa Delfin, Samantha Bautista and Andee Tydingco recently received their official Asian Football Confederation credentials and now are part of a growing number of local general coordinators and local media officers in Asia.

The trio traveled to Kuala Lumpur in December 2019 for the AFC Local General Coordinator/Local Media Officer Seminar, engaging in an intense two-day interactive workshop with their counterparts from Asian countries.

“The AFC LGC/LMO Seminar was mainly used as an educational platform to discuss any issues that may arise while hosting matches and any ideas that have worked in favor of the member association, club, or match venue,” said Delfin, who received her AFC Local General Coordinator badge.

Delfin said she enjoyed the opportunity to meet representatives from other countries and network to understand how “football affects society as a whole.”

“I have walked away from this course confident in the information I have acquired working in international matches Guam has hosted, and ready to apply the material from this course in matches to come,” she said.

During the course, participants obtained information during classroom sessions, group work, practical sessions and other activities at AFC House. Topics included AFC competitions, pre-match activities, match day activities and match reporting, usage of AFC’s AFCAS system, and safety and security in football events. Participants separated into breakout sessions to discuss individual roles and responsibilities of local general coordinators and local media officers, and learned from case studies with AFC competitions staff.

“Guam Football Association is one of the smaller member associations in Asia and I wasn’t aware of how big and how much went into an actual AFC match,” said Bautista, who received her AFC Local Media Officer badge.

“The seminar was great and I have learned so much from it,” Bautista added.

Like Bautista, Tydingco received an AFC Local Media Officer badge.

“Before attending the course, I wasn’t sure what I would experience – the most I had hoped for was to learn about the role of an LMO and gain some basic information,” Tydingco said. “However, once I was there, it was very interactive and engaging. I gained a lot more information and detail to what an LMO must do to fulfill the roles of the position, as well as learned about new policies to be implemented by AFC.

“Overall, I personally enjoyed attending the course and everything I was able to learn. I want to apply all the teachings to my work to the best of my abilities,” Tydingco added.

Delfin is currently part of GFA’s Referees Department after working in GFA’s Competitions Department. Bautista and Tydingco currently are media content creators and photographers with GFA.

Information was provided in a press release.