In an ongoing effort to raise funds for cancer awareness and Relay for Life, Triple J Auto hosted the Volley for Cause Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament Labor Day weekend.

After the four-day event, which took place at the Northern Sports Complex, in Dededo, the top three teams were recognized for their strong play.

In first place, team Mail Hub Passports surpassed all others. Team Hatsa, with a silver-medal performance, earned the No. 2 spot on the podium. Triple J Five Star, with a third-place performance, snagged the bronze medal.

Triple J thanked all participating teams: ASC Trust, Bank of Guam, Calvo's SelectCare, Community First, Cross Fit Latte Stone, Triple J Five Star, Hatsa, Hilton Blue Energy, Mail Hub Passports, One Shot, Royals, SFL, Triple J A-SPECS, and UR Mart.

They also gave special thanks to tournament officials Luci Calvo and Dan Hattig and the Department of Parks and Recreation for allowing the use of its facility.