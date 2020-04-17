For over a decade, Triple J Auto Group, through financial sponsorship, has helped offset the high costs associated with playing youth sports. Without the auto giant’s philanthropy, and that of many other of the island’s civic-minded corporations, participation in sports would be impossible for some youth.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, as the U.S. economy spirals downward to levels unseen since the Great Depression, Triple J's commitment to sports remains unchanged.

“We have every intention of continuing these partnerships,” said Kristine R. Lujan, Triple J vice president of marketing and public relations. “To Triple J, these sponsorships are about the passion that connects our brands and our values with the teams, the families and supporters. Teaming - whether in sport or business - inspires people and communities. We have a collective vision for our island and its youth.”

Triple J, deemed essential by the government of Guam, continues to conduct business through by-appointment sales meetings, and its service department remains open. But, with few global businesses turning a profit, none hit harder than the airline, hotel, cruise, restaurant and auto industries, Triple J remains resolute.

"Rest assured, we are committed to our partners and look forward to when we can see them doing what they love to do,” Lujan said.

For Llainee Sablan, 37, a stay-at-home mother of 10, corporate sponsorship means her children can remain in sports. With three children playing in the Triple J Guam National Youth Football Federation, Jayden, 14; Justin, 12; and Jayce, 8; for Llainee Sablan, Triple J’s commitment extends beyond the gridiron.

“I’m really grateful, and I really appreciate it,” Sablan said. “In a time like this, it’s very easy to look at it and be, ‘that’s just kids sports, that’s not important.’

“Kids playing sports is beneficial to them, and it’s beneficial to us. One, it keeps them busy, so they’re not running around the streets and the neighborhood going crazy. Two, in organized sports, there are so many things to be learned: teamwork and … life lessons. …

"You work hard, you see the benefits of all of that. The fact that these corporations are willing to put that money out there - in a time when we’re iffy about a lot of things, the financial instability of the island is kind of crazy right now - means a lot to me.”

Without Triple J, the Sablans, with 12 mouths to feed and needing to make every dollar count, would not be able to enroll all of their children in extracurricular sports. Llainee Sablan and Joel Sablan, her husband, would be forced to choose which children played, and who cheered from the sidelines.

“We have 10 kids,” Llainee Sablan said. “Unless you’re a heart surgeon, financially, it’s always a little bit tight. So, having corporate sponsorship is great. I really appreciate the big companies giving back to the community. It means that the kids, not just my kids, but so many kids out there, get an opportunity to participate in sports.”

On Guam, large corporations giving back to the community is tightly woven into the tapestry of the community. More than merely offering money because they are able to and promoting their businesses, it ensures that the less fortunate have a chance to compete. It levels the playing field.

Without corporate involvement, Llainee Sablan said, “sports would be very one-ended, with only those who are financially well off able to participate.”

“Honestly, I’m not sure that would be a possibility for us,” she said.

Without Triple J’s sponsorship, and the generosity of many other like-minded corporations, sports would still exist, but organizations would be forced to cut corners, resulting in inferior products.

Baseball

The Guam Amateur Baseball Association receives generous financial support from Triple J, South Pacific Petroleum Corporation, Circle K/76, Ambros, Inc., Moylan's Insurance, Bank of Guam, KwikSpace, Guam Home Center, Home Depot Guam, Benson, Tsang Brothers and many others.

Bill Bennett, the president of GABA, is relieved that Triple J is committed to his nonprofit organization, but anticipates tough times ahead.

“I believe the next few years will be difficult for Guam's business community to sponsor, or donate funds to sports, or other community activities,” he said. “Baseball groups, like GABA, may have to be creative in the ways they fund their activities."

Football

Ivan Shiroma, the President of GNYFF, is thankful for Triple J’s support and shudders to think what the league would be like without it.

He said that the league would remain, but participation would be on a pay-to-play basis.

“We would have to adjust our budget and make hard decisions, like minimizing officiating crew requirements, eliminate end-of-season banquets, and trophies," he said.

“Having support from Triple J helps the league offset our very expensive operational cost.”