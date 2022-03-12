Guam Football Association and Triple J Auto Group Guam renewed their partnership for an eighth consecutive year ahead of the return of the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth Soccer League, set to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday.

“On behalf of GFA, I would like to thank Triple J Auto Group for continuing to support GFA and grassroots football development in Guam,” said Joe Cepeda, GFA general secretary. “Vehicles that we’ve graciously received have been used to assist coaches and GFA staff in realizing outreach programs over the years, organizing events outside of GFA, youth soccer club visits, and soon, for new initiatives with the island’s schools, as well as for women’s national coaches planning to conduct player talent identification outside of the GFA National Training Center.

“We’ve been able to increase our efforts over the years to grow the sport of football in Guam, as evidenced by recognition from FIFA and AFC, thanks to the generous support from partners like Triple J Auto Group,” Cepeda added.

Triple J Auto Group recently presented a 2022 Mazda CX-5 to be utilized by Sakiko Ogura, GFA technical director for the women’s program and head coach of the Masakåda, Guam Women’s National Team, Triple J and GFA announced in a press release.

“Triple J is extremely proud to continue and enhance our longstanding partnership with GFA,” said Jay Jones, senior vice president of Triple J. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to supporting them as they adapt and navigate through these unprecedented times while continuing to grow the sport on Guam.”​​

Four events from the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth Soccer League kick off Saturday at the GFA National Training Center. Featured will be teams from the Kia U6 Event, Mazda U8 Event, Honda U10 Event, and Ford U12 Event.

Three other events, the Ford U14 Boys Event, the Kia U15 Girls Event, and the Honda U16 Boys Event will kick off March 26.

Schedules are now available online via PowerUp Connect at guamfa.powerupsports.com.

As part of opening day of the return of youth soccer, Triple J Auto Group will be showcasing its 2022 fleet of vehicles at the GFA National Training Center.

More information about the league, schedules on PowerUp Connect, and a field layout and match day flow chart are online at guamfa.com/gfa-programs/all-leagues/youth/spring/schedules-and-results/.