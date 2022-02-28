It has been nearly two years since Guam's role in the coronavirus pandemic began, shuttering schools, businesses and sports, but the wait will soon be over for the island's youth soccer players.

The Guam Football Association announced Mar. 12 as the planned opening day of the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth Soccer Spring 2022 events.

“There’s been a buzz of excitement among youth soccer players who’ve been waiting quite some time for the youth league to begin again and I’m happy that we’re set to kick off March 12,” said Samuel San Gil, GFA football events director. “We’ve been really wanting to re-start our youth league after suspending the league mid-season in March 2020. We were ready logistically last year, but with the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic at that time, we made the difficult decision to again postpone the start date. We’ve since been working closely with clubs to realize the new start date and many have their rosters already filling up quickly.

Throughout the month of March, beginning March 12, GFA will relaunch its once-flourishing youth soccer program with four separate events: KIA U6, Mazda U8, Honda U10 and Ford U12. Two weeks later, on March 26, the teenagers will take the field to include: Ford U14 Boys, KIA U15 Girls and Honda U16 Boys.

"We will have seven different events this season and a few clubs have already turned in their team numbers,” San Gil said.

To be eligible to participate, parents must first register their child or children with one of 13 participating clubs. A list of participating clubs and their respective representatives, as well as the full registration process, is available at guamfa.com/gfa-programs/all-leagues/youth/spring/registration-form/.

The entire registration process will be online via PowerUp Connect.

Participating clubs are: ASC Trust Islanders FC, Bank of Guam Strykers FC, Community First/Days Inn Dededo Soccer Club, GPSI Southern Cobras, Guam Shipyard Wolverines, NAPA Rovers FC, Quality Distributors, Sidekick Soccer Club, Southern Heat, Tigers, Tumon Typhoons Football Club, Wings Football Club, MWR North

More detailed information about the start of the events has been communicated to participating clubs. The events will be played on Saturdays until Apr. 30.

(Daily Post Staff)