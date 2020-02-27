Offering a new sporting opportunity to young girls, Triple J Enterprises and Guam PONY Softball have teamed up to form the Middle School Girls’ Softball League.

The league, providing a venue for youngsters to compete in a safe environment, starts March 2020 and runs through the middle of May.

With multiple games on Fridays and Saturdays, league-play will take place at the Triple J Guam Baseball Academy Field at Okkodo High School.

To field a team, and for coaching opportunities, interested persons can contact their favorite middle schools.

Guam PONY Softball will cover teams’ head coach qualifications, including TB test, police and court clearances, and other requirements. Interested coaches may contact Bill Bennett at pony@guambaseball.com or 649-9663.

With minimal cost to participate, registration fees, softballs, umpires, and venue-fees are absorbed by Triple J.

"We are excited to partner with Triple J, which continues the support of youth sports on Guam," said Bennet, league director. "Triple J is dedicated to supporting healthy lifestyle-inspired activities through innovative outreach programs, like middle school girls softball."

The league, played in the fourth quarter, is expected to occur annually. With the goal of fielding four teams in this inaugural season, Bennett hopes participation will double in 2021.

Games will be governed by the National Federation of High School rules and applied by Guam Amateur Baseball Association.