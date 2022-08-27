Triple J Volley for Cause registration closes Monday

If your team hasn’t registered for the 2022 Triple J Auto Volley for Cause, time is running out.

The last day to register for the three-day fundraising volleyball tournament, which will take place at the Guam Department of Parks and Recreation Northern Sports Complex in Harmon, is Monday, Aug. 29, Triple J announced in a press release. The event, scheduled for Labor Day Weekend, will take place Sept. 2-5.

With all proceeds being donated to Relay for Life Guam, registration cost, per team, is $250.

With two divisions to chose from, competitive and recreation, rosters may consist of no more than 12 players. Regardless of division, each will consist of a modified coed volleyball format, meaning that at least two female athletes must be on the court at all times.

For more information or to register, contact Tina Esteves at 671-929-5055.