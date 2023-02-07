Sixty-five matches in six age categories kicked off to officially start of the spring 2023 season of the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth Soccer League Saturday at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

Over 1,500 youth players in the U6, U8, U10, U12, U15 Boys, and U15 Girls divisions from 13 clubs played on opening day. The 13 clubs taking part in this season’s youth league are: the 76/Circle K Dededo Soccer Club, ASC Trust Islanders FC, Bank of Guam Strykers FC, Crushers FC, Guam Shipyard Wolverines, Matson Southern Heat, NAPA Rovers FC, Quality Distributors FC, Sidekick SC, Southern Cobras, Tigers, Tumon Typhoons SC, and the Wings FC.

In addition to the players, a dozen new referees who completed last month’s GFA level eight Introductory Referees Course received their first assignments Saturday, with another dozen from the course set to officiate their first matches in the second week.

During the day, Triple J Auto Group showcased some of its newest fleet of vehicles at GFA. Additionally, Fizz & Co. served food and drinks continuing as the league’s concessionaire.

Normally starting the second week of February, the Robbie Webber Youth League began one week earlier to allow for preparations for the AFC U17 women’s Asian cup qualifiers group G that will be contested in Guam beginning April 22. Guam’s U17 women’s national team will play the tournament’s opening match against the Philippines at 7 p.m. and will next play against Lebanon April 24 at 7 p.m. The final match of the qualifiers will feature Lebanon and the Philippines on April 26, also at 7 p.m. Guam will be hosting a centralized AFC tournament for the first time in a decade after previously hosting the AFC U16 women’s championship qualifiers group D in 2012.

In the meantime, the Robbie Webber Youth League, in its third season back since the COVID-19 pandemic halted all sports leagues in 2020, will feature matches on Saturdays through to April 1, with the season-ending jamboree set for April 8.

For a full schedule of Robbie Webber Youth League matches, visit https://guamfa.powerupsports.com.