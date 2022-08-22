The University of Guam’s Triton baseball team ended their spring 2022 Guam Major League season on Saturday night at Paseo Stadium with a 14-8 loss to the Talo'fo'fo' Rangers in a wild card playoff game. The Tritons were seeded fourth in the GML playoffs while the Rangers were the final team to make the playoffs as the No. 6 seed. UOG had a regular season victory over the Rangers, 9-8, back on May 30.

The Tritons took the opening lead of the game, 1-0 in the bottom of the first while the Rangers tied the game in the top of the second. The Tritons worked to take a 2-1 lead after two innings. The Rangers struck for three runs in the top of the fourth to lead 4-2 but UOG tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

But the Rangers struck for seven runs in the top of the sixth with the key hit being a bases-loaded double by Brandon Rosario clearing the bases and putting the Rangers up 11-4. Talo'fo'fo' would add three more runs in the top of the seventh to take a 14-4 lead.

The Tritons were threatened by the 10-run mercy ruled in the bottom of the seventh, but UOG rallied for four runs to keep the game going. Trailing 14-8 with two more at-bats to go, the Tritons could only muster one hit over the last two innings to drop the game 14-8. They were eliminated from the Guam Major League postseason.

Pitcher O’Neil Yobech gave up 11 runs and nine hits over six innings. The Triton defense also played a major part in the loss, committing 10 errors in the game. Bam Tequero went 3-5 for the Tritons.

Rollen Rabago led the Rangers, going 4-6 in the game with one double and scoring two runs. Anthony Concepcion got the win for the Rangers, getting four Ks in six innings of work.

The Tritons finished the season with an 8-6 record. After a solid start to the Guam Major League season, being 7-2 in the first nine games, UOG faded in the final five games. UOG went 1-4 to end the Guam Major League for spring 2022. The Rangers moved to 8-5 on the season and now face the Guam Junior Nationals in one of the two semifinal pairings.

UOG will move on to the Guam Amateur League that starts shortly. The Tritons have fall tryouts on Thursday and Friday at 4 p.m., Aug. 25-26 at George Washington High School's baseball field in Mangilao. The amateur league starts over the Labor Day weekend with a 10-team league.

UOG Athletics Director Doug Palmer said, "This was a great first step in the return of UOG baseball to the island of Guam and while we feel disappointed in what this first GML season could have been, I think back to March, an 8-6 record with a GML playoff berth would have been considered a dream season for the team and so it was. We will see what we can do in the Guam Amateur League this fall and build toward our second Guam Major League run in the spring of 2023."