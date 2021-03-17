The University of Guam Triton Esports program is up and running in its inaugural year of competition.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team Tritons secured a victory March 14 in their first collegiate scrimmage against Valparaiso University, an NCAA Division I school in Indiana, UOG stated in a press release.

The match was played in crew battle style, in which one player from each team fought in a one-on-one duel. The winning player then went up against the next player on the enemy team with their remaining stock from the previous fight, until eventually one team’s stock was reduced to zero.

Valparaiso made the Tritons work despite their comfortable lead, providing lots of color and edge-of-your-seat action for fans and Guam-based shoutcasters Andrew “Sheena” Youn and Kai “Aikuda” Rekdahl.

The Tritons started off strong with Jonassey “Jokershiek” Dominguez on the forefront, beating Ryan “Fitz” Fitzgerald with two stocks to spare for a strong lead that continued for most of the match.

Valparaiso got a strong boost from Shannon “Metia” Hollinrake, who bested UOG's Christian "Sloth" Ballesta with three stocks left. He had one stock left after beating Bill “Pokedranzer” Lactaoen. Then, Valparaiso's Joshua “Pizzaman” Mangnall was then in the perfect position to finish “Pokedranzer” while preserving all three of his own stock, effectively equalizing the playing field.

In the final match

Led by Coach Adrian Cabradilla, the Tritons finished off the final match with Tritons Team Captain Ronee “Capstwo” Pangilinan defeating Mangnall with two stocks left for a clean win. Also playing for the Tritons was Barron “Trix” Tranate.

“I’m pleasantly surprised, along with our coaches and athletes, at the level of competitive play that we’re able to not only engage in, but come out victorious in,” said Tritons Esports interim coordinator and head coach John Wiglesworth. “We look forward to joining our first Super Smash Bros. Ultimate intercollegiate tournaments this fall.”

To beef up their resumes and add some competition experience to their repertoire, the Tritons will be playing friendlies against a different team at 1 p.m. each of the next four Saturdays:

• Saipan Smash Community, March 20

• Seattle University, March 27

• Saint Francis University (Pennsylvania), April 3

• University of California, Los Angeles, April 10

Launched in 2020, the Triton Esports program formed its official teams for Smash and League of Legends in the fall. Athletes train 20 hours per week, a regimen that encompasses gaming skills and strategies, mental health checkups and daily physical fitness, according to the release.

The Triton Esports program invites the community and prospective student esports athletes to follow its competitive teams at https://esports.uog.edu as well as on Instagram, Twitch and Discord.

Esports fans can also tune in to or participate in Triton Esports’ two islandwide events in celebration of University of Guam Charter Month:

• March 15-20: Triton Esports GO! Scavenger Hunt featuring Pokémon GO; and

• March 22-27: Valorant 2v2 Duels tournament.