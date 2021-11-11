Triton Esports to host 3-weekend Luck N’ Load tournament

University of Guam Triton Esports gang invites gaming enthusiasts of all ages on Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to compete in its Luck N’ Load tournament series starting this Saturday.

The three-weekend series, featuring Teamfight Tactics, Rainbow Six Siege and Call of Duty Mobile, will see players competing for more than $1,000 in prizes.

At the end of each tournament, Triton Esports will be giving away $25 gift cards to Geekout as well as gift bags from MacTech to viewers in the chatroom of the Triton Esports Twitch channel. First-place winners will take home $1,000 worth of PC and mobile gear, stated UOG in a news release.

For a team to be considered valid, at least one team member must reside on Guam or Saipan. Registrants under 18 must have permission from a parent or legal guardian.

“Players can expect elements of luck, skill and strategy,” said Jose Santiago, event coordinator. “We’ll be featuring some first-time games within Triton Esports as well.”

The final rounds of each game will be streamed on the Triton Esports Twitch channel. Local shoutcasters will analyze the matches and provide commentary.