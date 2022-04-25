The University of Guam Tritons Esports team has proven its success last season was not a fluke.

Last month, two of the program’s team members battled their way through a grueling 66-person double-elimination bracket to make the top eight in the playoffs.

After advancing past the qualification rounds, Tritons’ Barron “Trix” Tranate and Daryl “Technition” Dianzon, two of the program’s standout roster members, were ready and alert at 3 a.m. to take on some of the best gamers in the nation.

Dianzon walked away with third place and Tranate took fourth place — placing them in the top 3% of collegiate Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players across the nation.

“Making it this far feels amazing,” Tranate said. “This was a great experience overall, and I would love to play again at the next tournament, except this time, I'll be shooting for the stars.”

The victory comes on the heels of the Tritons Esports program's similar success in December 2021, where four team members — including Dianzon and Tranate — finished in the top 25 in the nation. In that tournament, Dianzon placed 17th, a significant improvement for the full-time student, but still short of the goal.

“I'm definitely happy about the result, but I feel that I could've performed better and won the whole tournament,” Dianzon said. “I always want to strive to do better, not just for myself, but also to represent Guam and UOG.”

In March, the Tritons reached another milestone, upgrading its rank in Super Smash Bros. from No. 32 to No. 16 in the nation, made possible by securing two wins in the NACE Starleague playoffs.

In that tournament, the Tritons defeated California State University San Jose 2-0, with Maven “Strategem” Dulana shining as the MVP with a five-stock record.

Following two losses, the Tritons bounced back and snagged another win against the University of Houston 3-0. Dianzon finished the match with a record four stocks against UH, claiming a victory in the playoffs.

Although the Tritons were eliminated by the University of Texas at Austin, the Tritons’ gold team said they walked away with a new perspective on competition and respect for their opponents.

“As a new player, I found my experience in the NACE competition interesting, challenging and fun,” said Kameel “Bugs” Hutcherson. “I experienced a level of play that I haven’t faced before. “Throughout the whole competition, I had a great time preparing for matches, playing, supporting my teammates and watching all of our hard work pay off in the end.”

Michael Park, UOG’s coach, is pleased with his team’s success.

“It was a privilege for me to see our athletes compete and place that high,” he said. “While I'm not 100% satisfied with how we placed this time, we'll make sure to do better in the future.”