Last semester, the MVP Stars bested the reigning KFC Bombers to become the Triton-KFC Men's Basketball League champions. The league returns and with it, a chance to crown a new champ.

The Triton-KFC Men’s Basketball League is set to kick off for the fall 2022 season starting Tuesday night at the University of Guam Calvo Field House. The opening night will feature a doubleheader matchup. In the first game of the season, the KFC Bombers will play the newest member of the league, MicroFriends, at 6:30 p.m. Following that game, the UOG Tritons will take on Team OG in a game that will be broadcast lively PBS Guam Channel 12.

The league features six teams, the defending champions the MVP Stars, KFC Bombers, UOG Tritons, Team OG, the Four Stars and the MicroFriends. The league follows FIBA rules, with four 10-minute quarters, the clock stops on all whistles and the game uses the 24-second shot clock. The Triton-KFC Men’s Basketball League is the only league on Guam to use FIBA rules and is played like international basketball at the highest level of competition, according to UOG.

The league features a 15-member All-League team with a Most Valuable Player Award.

The KFC Bombers from Andersen Air Force Base won two championships in the Triton League in the past, but the MVP Stars won the most recent championship in the spring 2022 semester. Last semester, the Bombers were the runner-up.

There will be 10 regular season games, with a single elimination playoff at the end. The first half of the season moves quickly but in November, the league must take time off for Election Day and a weeklong FIBA 15-and-under tournament over the Thanksgiving holiday period. The league championship game is set for Wednesday, Dec. 5.

The defending champions, the MVP Stars, open their season Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. against the Four Stars at the UOG Calvo Field House.

In addition to the Oct. 11 UOG Tritons vs. Team OG game, PBS will broadcast the Tritons playing in the UOG Athletic Hall of Fame Game on Nov. 12 against the Four Stars. At that game, the UOG Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted at halftime. PBS will also broadcast the regular season matchup of the KFC Bombers and MVP Stars, a semifinal game and the championship game.

PBS broadcasts will include play-by-play commentary by Fred Peters, a coach with St. John’s School, and Argie Flores, a former player in the league. There will also be special interviews with UOG personnel and sponsors during pregame and halftime segments.