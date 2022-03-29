Triton League dominates hardwood in Super Saturday series

In the first of two Super Saturday matchups in the Triton Men’s Basketball League regular season, Team OG, the MVP Stars, and the KFC Bombers collected victories to close out the first half of the season at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

With the regular season winding down, teams are jockeying for playoffs. The host team – UOG Tritons – are still searching for their first victory after five games. The MVP Stars, led by Guam Men’s National team standouts Daren Hechanova and Joe Blas, are sitting atop the standings unbeaten at 5-0. The KFC Bombers hold the second spot, while Team OG (2-3) and MBI Four Stars (1-4) fill in the middle of the six-team league.

Tritons fall to OG

In the first game of the day, Team OG defeated the UOG Tritons 79-60.

OG took the lead, opening the game on a 21-18 lead. The OGs played rude to their hosts, holding them down for 10 points in the second quarter to push for a 43-28 lead at the half.

In the third, UOG showed some fight, outscoring OG early in the half to close the gap to four. But, OG rode their all-stars to outscore the Tritons and take a 69-53 lead at the end of the third.

In the final stanza, OG pushed the pace, outscoring the Tritons 31-16 to take home the 79-60 victory.

Alschae Grape led Team OG with 33 points. Diane’ “D” Blackmon led UOG with 14 points.

MVP Stars drop Team Wu Tang

In the second game of the afternoon, MVP Stars dropped Wu Tang 115-91.

Wu Tang struggled to find the rim in the opening stanzas, only dropping 11 points against MVP’s 21. The second half saw a different game as Wu Tang and MVP matched bucket for bucket to make a six point game at the end of the third at 82-76.

With the high-scoring affair featuring more offensive power, Wu Tang struggled to maintain the intensity, only dropping 15 points in the fourth quarter. MVP’s JP Cruz outscored Wu Tang by himself, dropping 16 in that quarter.

Cruz led the Stars with 32 points, while Argie Flores added 30 points and Joe Blas scored 28 points. Dana Holmes scored 23 points for Wu Tang and Art Manshin added 18.

KFC rout MBI Four-Stars

In the third and final game of the day, the KFC Bombers defeated the MBI Four Stars 105-80.

The Four Stars opened the game well, outscoring the Bombers 16-15 in the first quarter and hung with the Bombers in the secnd period, being outscored 31-26 to trail 46-41 at half-time.

The Four Stars continued to battle the Bombers in the 3rd period, battling to a 25-24 third period score and trailing the game 71-66 going into the final period.

But the bigger and stronger KFC Bombers had worn the Four Stars down in the first 30 minutes of play and went on to outscore M.B.I. 34-12 in the final 10 minutes to win the game 105-80.

Jaden Finley led the KFC Bombers with 30 points while Divine Cox added 18 points. Rod Simina scored 22 points for the Four Stars.

(Daily Post Staff)