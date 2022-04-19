Triton Men's League gears up for playoffs

It was a busy day Saturday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in the final day of regular season matchups for the Triton Men’s Basketball League.

In the first game of the triple header, the KFC Bombers opened up the floodgates winning 128-113 over the MBI Four Stars. High octane offense was the name of the game with each team averaging roughly 30 points a quarter.

Four Stars held the 61-59 lead at the half, but the Bombers exploded for 42 points in the third period and never looked back, closing out the day behind a monstrous 45-point performance from Divine Cox. Rod Simina led the Four Stars with 44 points in the loss.

OG 87, Tritons 66

The UOG Triton men’s squad couldn’t finish after a spectacular start and Team OG easily outpaced them in the final stanza to take home the 87-66 victory.

Chris Connor led Team OG with 30 points while Alschae Grape added 16 points. UOG was led by “D” Blackmon who scored 20 points, Cisco Uncango added 17 points and Matt Santos scored 15 points for the Tritons.

MVP Stars 97, Wu Tang 83

In the final game of the day, the MVP Stars defeated Team Wu Tang 97-83.

Wu Tang made a game of it for the first half, as they trailed by 5 points at the end of the first quarter (29-24) and half-time (48-43) but a 29-18 third quarter for the MVPs put Wu Tang behind by 15 points entering the 4th period (77-61) and they could never dig themselves out of the hole and lost 97-83.

Joe Blas led MVP with 31 points, while Dana Holmes poured in 31 for Wu Tang in the losing effort.

Playoff picture

UOG faced Wu Tang Monday evening in the first round of the playoffs. Wu Tang is the third seed in the tournament with a 6-4 record and two victories over the Tritons in the regular season. Team OG also faced the MMBI Four Stars on Monday night in the other first round game. Final results for both games were unavailable as of press time.

Top seed MVP (9-1) will play the winner of OG and MBI on Wednesday in the late game. KFC Bombers will await the winner of Wu Tang and UOG for the early playoff game Wednesday.

The Triton League championship is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. April 22.

(Daily Post Staff)