The University of Guam Tritons baseball team won their opening game Friday in the second annual UOG Endowment Foundation Invitational at the Triple J Baseball Complex.

After UOG Endowment Foundation Chairman Jesse Leon Guerrero and TakeCare Insurance health plan administrator Arvin Logo threw out the first pitches, the Tritons held on to defeat the Crowns Paradise Performance Chassis Specialists Dodgers, 6-3.

In a game featuring a come-from-behind victory, the Dodgers struck first, with a two-out single in the first inning by Mike Bautista that drove in Ryan Martinez.

The lead lasted until the bottom of the third inning when the Tritons scored a trio of runs. In an inning where nine Tritons made plate appearances, a combination of walked runners, stolen bases, and even a bunt pushed UOG’s lead to 3-1.

The Dodgers tied the game in their half of the fourth inning, when an error in right field allowed two runs to score.

For the rest of the game, the Tritons held the Dodgers scoreless, while their opponent’s error allowed the eventual game-winning run to cross home plate.

The Dodgers threatened to score in the fifth inning, but with runners on the corners and two outs, Tritons coach Roke Alcantara made a pitching change, swapping starter Larry Flores with newcomer Dominic Pangelinan, a transfer student from Green River Community College in Seattle, Washington, who struck out a Dodger to end the inning.

The Tritons added two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Pangelinan scoring on an error and a double steal.

Pangelinan, in the sixth inning, closed out the game with three strikeouts.

For UOG, Flores, who pitched 4-2/3 innings, received the win. In the outing, he allowed four hits and seven walks. Pangelinan allowed one hit and struck out 4 of 5 batters faced.

For the Dodgers, Derwin Aguon, who relieved Freddy Cepeda, was tagged with the loss.

Leading the Dodgers, Jathan Muña Barnes went 2 for 3, connecting for a pair of doubles and scoring a run. Teammate Antonio Norita also went 2 for 3 and stole a base and scored a run. Rico Miner, with a fine outing for the Tritons, hit a double.

Shane Muna, with a stolen base and a run scored, went 2 for 2 for the Dodgers.

Entrance fees for those interested in watching the tournament are $3 for adults, $2 for senior citizens and non-UOG students. It is free for UOG students with a valid ID to attend, and children younger than 5.