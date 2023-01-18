In a Guam Football Association Futsal League game Sunday at the Northern Sports Complex, the University of Guam women's soccer team dropped a 5-2 match to Mosa's, UOG said in a press release

The Tritons got off to a slow start, trailing Mosa's 4-0 in the first half. UOG Hall of Fame member Rhoda Bamba scored two goals for Mosa's in the first half and had a hat trick for the match, as she scored the Mosa's lone goal in the second half.

Olivia Leon Guerrero and Isabella Clement scored for the Tritons, which brought the score to 4-2, but UOG was unable to find the back of the net and Bamba’s third goal locked the game away.

The Tritons are now 2-2-1 for the season and play the Sidekicks at 5 p.m. Sunday.