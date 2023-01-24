The Pirates rallied for five runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat the University of Guam Tritons 5-3 in Sunday's Triton Baseball UOG Endowment Foundation Invitational game at the Triple J Baseball Complex.

The Pirates, earlier in the day, defeated the Amigos, 7-2. Also on Sunday, the Crowns Paradise Performance Chassis Specialists Dodgers, in a rain-shortened contest, beat the Amigos, 8-4.

In the Tritons vs. Pirates game, UOG led 2-0, but, in the seventh inning, a Pirates five-run rally off of five hits turned the tables on the Tritons. A double from Nolan Cruz with runners in scoring position proved to be the difference.

The Tritons, in their half of the inning, rallied for a run, but the game belonged to the Pirates.

For the Tritons, starting pitcher O’Neil Yobech threw six shutout innings, but let the game slip away in the fateful seventh inning. He was tagged with the loss. For the Pirates, relief pitcher Arren Yatar, in two innings of work, received the win.

From the plate, UOG’s Jathan Muna Barnes, Kobe Martinez, and Derrin Pangelinan had two hits apiece.

Next up for the Tritons, at 7 p.m. Friday, they will take on the Amigos.

The opener and rain

The Pirates defeated the Amigos 7-2 in the opening game of the day as they assembled a five-run second inning to open a 5-1 lead.

Yatar pitched the first three innings but was relieved. The Pirates’ two relief pitchers combined for a three-hitter.