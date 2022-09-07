After a winless Spring 2022 campaign, the University of Guam Tritons women’s basketball team returns to action in the Lady Triton-Global Learning Super League.

With the hope of a successful Fall campaign, the Tritons join five other teams, all vying for the coveted championship trophy.

Having won the Spring 2022 tournament in blazing, undefeated fashion, The Andersen Air Force Bombers enter the league with the proverbial target on their backs.

With 13 players on UOG’s roster, a vast improvement over the three players they started with last year, things are looking up for the Tritons.

According to information provided in a press release, officials from the program had to “beg for players to join the team” last season.

Saving the Tritons’ season, several students living in the dorms joined the team this term.

This season’s squad is a mix of returnees and newcomers. Many on the team also played for the Federated States of Micronesia Women’s National Basketball Team.

Jill Acda, Tritons’ assistant coach, describes the team as hardworking and unselfish, stating that “they play well together.”

The league, which mostly hosts games Monday and Wednesday nights, will culminate with a championship game Oct. 24. Two days later, on Oct. 26, the league will host its first all-star game.

The league, which will have several games aired live by PBS Guam, has UOG's Global Learning and Engagement Department as its title sponsor.