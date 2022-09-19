The University of Guam Tritons baseball team opened its inaugural foray into the Guam Amateur Baseball Association fall league on a high note, upending the Marlins 8-5 Friday night at the Triple J Baseball Complex at Okkodo High School, in Dededo.

The Tritons scored four runs in the first inning and added two additional runs in both the fourth and sixth innings. The big, four-run first inning was made possible after a pair of Tritons walked, followed by a bases-clearing RBI triple from Kyle Martinez.

With two runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Marlins halved the lead but it wasn’t enough to carry the fish past the Tritons.

Rico Miner, UOG’s starting pitcher, threw six solid innings from the mound. Not quite a complete game, the ace hurler allowed three runs, three hits, walked five and struck out two. Tritons reliever O’Neil Yobech finished the game in the seventh inning.

For the Tritons, at the plate, Andrew Perez went 2-for-3 and scored a pair of runs. Jathan Muna-Barnes and Antonio Norita both scored two runs for UOG. Each finished with a single. Muna-Barnes walked twice, Norita once.