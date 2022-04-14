Tritons start strong but lose to KFC

Although the University of Guam Tritons continue to improve in the Triton Men’s Basketball League, time is running out as they are still search for that illusive, first win.

With only two games remaining in the regular season, the 0-8 Tritons remain in the cellar.

In the Tritons' latest loss, handed down by the KFC Bombers, UOG started strong but succumbed to the military team 109-84.

In this latest meeting between the Bombers and the Tritons, UOG surged to a 12-2 lead, but ultimately failed to reach its goal. As the game wore on, the Tritons’ double-digit lead turned into double-digit loss.

After the first period, the Tritons trailed by only four points, but a strong second quarter from the Bombers erased the Tritons’ chance for a comeback.

With the Bombers’ Divine Cox dropping in nine points in the second quarter, including a shot from beyond the arc, and teammate Francisco Cerda connecting on a pair of 3-pointers, KFC’s long-distance blasts rained on UOG’s preverbal parade.

As the game quickly became a runaway, Tritons’ Tristan Valdes did his best to keep UOG in the game. But with his teammates failing to find their range, even Valdes’ 10 points in the period - six from 3-point land - did little to chip away at the soaring lead.

Valdes finished with 17 points, but was relatively ineffective in the second half.

As Valdes’ game vanished, UOG’s Nicolas Panganiban’s play elevated, scoring 12 of his game-high 24 points in the final frame. But with few scoring options, UOG struggled.

As Cox’s shooting remained hot throughout all four quarters, and he finished with a game-high 32 points, teammate Jaden Finley’s late-quarter sharpshooting put an end to the Tritons. Finley drained 14 of his 25 points in the final quarter.

OG defeats Wu Tang 73-72

In the final minutes of the league’s night cap, the second of two games, Wu Tang saw its 10-point lead evaporate as Team OG won 73-72 in a dramatic, come-from behind thriller.

As Wu Tang surged to a 72-62 lead, OG, as if a switch had flipped, dominated on both ends of the floor. With only 180 tics on the clock, OG held Wu Tang scoreless and dominated the the offensive and defensive glass.

While Wu Tang’s Audrey Dela Cruz and Ant Manahin had been dialing it in from deep, their fourth-quarter fallout was fast and steep.

With the win, Team OG improved to 4-5.

Wu Tang, with the loss, only their third of the season, drop to 6-3.

For Team OG, their offense was powered by Chris Conner’s 28 points, which included a welcome 10-point, fourth-quarter scoring bonanza. John Chaco, Conner’s teammate, finished with 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.

For Wu Tang, Dela Cruz’s 24-point performance, including five 3-pointers, provided his team with nearly enough offense. Stefon McCray, with a 16-point night, was a stellar second option in Wu-Tang’s one-two punch.

Team OG will face the UOG Tritons on Saturday to finish their regular season, while Team Wu Tang will face the MVP Stars.

At the playoffs near, Saturday will feature all six teams vying for higher seeding at the UOG Calvo Field House.

(Daily Post Staff)