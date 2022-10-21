Cori Nicole Paulino led the University of Guam Lady Tritons basketball team to an upset of Team Acdavate Wednesday night in the Global Learning Super League at UOG Calvo Field House, 73-68.

In the other semifinal match, the Lady Bombers defeated the BallHers 102-47, advancing to the championship game as well.

Paulino scored 25 points, but she saved 12 of those points until the fourth quarter when the Lady Tritons came from behind to take a 10-point-lead and held on to defeat Acdavate.

Paulino was held to 12 points in each of the UOG losses to Acdavate in the regular season, but she would not be denied on this night. She got off to a slow start, not scoring in the first quarter but then scoring 5 points in the second quarter, 8 points in the third period and then 12 points in the final 10 minutes to set her season-high for scoring and lead the Tritons to victory.

UOG led 17-15 after the first quarter, 29-23 at halftime. While UOG trailed by 3 points entering the fourth quarter, 50-47, they outscored Acdavate 26-18 in the fourth period to win the game 73-68.

Contributing with Paulino on offense, Amanda Uncangco scored 15 points and Myranda Brogger added 13 points. Riah Arceo scored 24 points for Acdavate and Jia Peters added 10.

The Tritons run their record to 7-5 for the season while Acdavate fell to 8-3.

Lady Bombers advance

In the nightcap, the Lady Bombers had an easy time with the BallHers basketball club, winning 102-47. The Andersen Air Force Base team led from start to finish, going up 14-0 before the BallHers scored and leading 29-13 after the first quarter before putting the game away in the second period by scoring 34 points. The Lady Bombers only allowed the BallHers 3 points in the period and led 63-16 at halftime.

The Bombers were led by the Katies, namely, Katie Foote, who scored 21 points, and Katie Mueller, who added 16. The BallHers were led by Anslie Sarsalejo with 19 points and Maria Jean Paulino, who added 16.

The Bombers ran their record to 11-0 in the Super League and are on a 21-game winning streak, inclusive of the games played in the spring of 2022 Super League. The BallHers fall to 2-10 in the league for this season.

The Tritons play the Bombers 8:15 p.m. Monday in the championship game. Acdavate will play the BallHers in the third-place game at 6:30 p.m. The championship game will be featured on PBS Guam Channel 12 with a live broadcast starting at 8 p.m.