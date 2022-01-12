The University of Guam will be reviving its Triton men's basketball team nearly two years after the pandemic shut down sports across the island in March 2020.

Seven-man strong, they will return to the court as part of a double-elimination tournament. Sponsored by the MicroFriends basketball organization, "Take it 2 the South" kicked off Tuesday, Jan. 11 with the Tritons squaring up against village group Imperials at 7 p.m. They play tonight as well at the Talofo'fo' Gym. UOG games will be recorded and posted the next day on the Triton Athletics YouTube channel.

“We are very excited to get back to playing basketball,” UOG Athletics Director Doug Palmer said. “We haven’t played in almost two years, so it will be nice for the players to feel the camaraderie and excitement again of being out on the court.”

The Triton Athletics Department plans to host at least one men’s league in the Calvo Field House this semester as well as play in an Andersen Air Force Base tournament in March.

The Triton men’s basketball team is led by Head Coach Dana Holmes. The seven-man roster consists of mostly new freshmen with a few athletes from the 2019–2020 team.

(Daily Post Staff)