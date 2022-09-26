In their third game in the Guam Amateur Baseball League, the University of Guam Tritons picked up another win against the Cardinals Friday, bringing their record to 3-0.

At the Triple J Baseball Complex at Okkodo High School, the Tritons and Cardinals kept each other scoreless in the first inning, but UOG eventually won 8-1. The Tritons then scored in the second inning after Andrew Perez doubled and came home on a single by Jonas Shmull, according to a news release from UOG.

The Tritons added runs in the third and fourth innings, leaving the Cardinals without a point. At the bottom of the fifth, the Cardinals picked up their first and only score of the night.

The Tritons scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings for a total of 8, securing the win.

UOG’s Kyle Martinez went 2-for-4 on Friday, with two runs scored while Rico Seman was 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.

The Cardinals’ Jesse Alerta and Dave Santiago went 2-for-3, with Kyle Arca on the mound, according to a UOG news release.

Friday was the Cardinals’ first game in this year’s Guam Amateur Baseball League. They drop to 0-1.

On Sunday, Oct. 2, UOG will return to the Triple J Baseball Complex in Dededo to go against the Rangers. The action starts at 3 p.m.