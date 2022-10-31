The University of Guam men’s basketball team got their first win in the Triton-KFC Men’s Basketball League Saturday at the UOG Calvo Field House in Mangilao.

In a yolk-breaking effort, UOG defeated MicroFriends 86-62.

Also on Saturday, the MVP Stars solidified second place with a 71-65 win over Team OG by Hanom Radio, Water and Ice.

In the day’s final game, the Andersen Air Force Base KFC Bombers picked up a win via forfeit over the Fourstarz.

The Tritons played the junior version of the MicroFriends, as the adult MicroFriends team competed in another league’s playoff game. Despite the size and skill advantage, the Tritons did what they needed to do against the younger, smaller team. In the blink of an eye, UOG jumped out in front 14-0. The MicroFriends settled their nerves and only trailed 23-15 after the first quarter. UOG’s Logan Hopkins led the Tritons’ scoring with 10 points in the opening frame.

After 20 minutes, the Tritons led 49-30 heading into halftime.

Hopkins led all scorers with 24 points, followed by Mike Pangelinan with 15. Kup Loyis led the MicroFriends with 20 points.

Game No. 1

In the opening game, the MVP Stars, without leading scorer JP Cruz, defeated Team OG 71-65. Both teams entered the game 3-1, but OG fell to third place while MVP locked up second place, one game behind the Bombers.

Team OG also played short-handed, with AJ Grape’s name not etched on the game day roster.

The game was close throughout, with the MVPs up 20-19 after the first quarter while Team OG led 41-37 at halftime as OG’s Eric Reyes scored 15 points in the second period.

The MVPs led again at the end of the third period, but by the narrowest of margins, 56-55. The fourth quarter started close, but Team OG only scored 7 points in the final 10 minutes.

Reyes led all scorers with 27 points while a balanced MVP attack had six players scoring between 9 and 12 points.