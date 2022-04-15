The University of Guam Tritons men’s basketball team entered Wednesday night’s game against M.B.I. Four Stars searching for their first win - and they got it.

Without breaking a sweat or making a basket, the Tritons won their first game in the Tritons Men’s Basketball League after their opponents failed to show up. With only one roster player in attendance, M.B.I. forfeited the game to the Tritons.

After a five-minute grace period, as per FIBA rules, the Tritons were gifted the win, 20-0, breaking their eight-game losing streak.

Bombers have MVP seeing stars

In the evening’s backend of a double-header, the Andersen Air Force Base KFC Bombers defeated the MVP Stars 101-93.

The loss was MVP’s first of the season, while the win gives the Bombers momentum heading into the playoffs.

Despite MVP’s Joe Blas and Darren Hechanova finishing with 23 points apiece, and JP Cruz dropping in 20, the Stars never recovered after a dismal opening period.

With Vince Estella, James Stake, Cruz and Hechanova combining for 10 points in the period, the Bombers soared to a 23-10 lead.

As MVP struggled to find their rhythm, the Bombers' Divine Cox and Francisco Cerda discovered theirs. Cox, who finished with a game-high 30 points, scored nine points in the opening period, including a pair of bombs from 3-point land. Cerda, who finished with 15 points, scored eight points in the opening frame, which included a pair of offerings from range.

After the first three quarters, the Bombers led 79-61, And despite huge offensive displays from Blas, Cruz and Hechanova, who scored 11, 10 and eight points, respectively, they were unable to chip away enough of the lead. In that final frame, the trio, plus Argie Flores, converted five baskets from beyond the arc.

With nine seconds remaining, tempers flared, which resulted in pushing and shoving but order was quickly restored.