The University of Guam Tritons and Mongmong-Toto-Maite Falcons baseball teams have started the 2022 Guam Major League season on two very different journeys.

On Tuesday night, at Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña, the Tritons defeated the Falcons 21-1. With the win, the Tritons improved to 2-0, while the winless Falcons dropped to 0-3.

In a game that didn’t make it out of the seventh inning, the Tritons’ pitching and hitting were at their best. From the mound, UOG’s Arren Yatar and Rico Miner combined for a no-hitter. Yatar, one of the league’s strongest pitchers, through six innings, struck out 13 batters. Miner, who relieved Yatar in the seventh inning, fanned two falcons.

From the plate, the Tritons connected for 14 hits.

Leading UOG’s bat brigade, Jathan Muna Barnes hit a single, drove in two runs and scored three. Oneil Yobech, who finished 3-for-5, scored five runs. Jarren Guamtaotao, who hit 3-for-4, scored three runs and knocked in another. Derrin Pangelinan, averaging .400 for the night, went 2-for-5, scored twice and hit an RBI. Kyle Martinez, with a double, went 1-for-4, crossed home plate three times and hit an RBI.

For the Falcons, who committed 15 errors, only plated Russ Ayuyu.

