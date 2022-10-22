It’s been two weeks since Oliver Cerbo completed the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii. It was difficult, brutal, rough and ridiculous, Cerbo said.

And from the sounds of it, Cerbo isn’t opposed to doing it again.

The 2022 Ironman World Championship is a strenuous long-distance triathlon, not for the casual endurance athlete. It’s qualification-only, so, in order to be considered, athletes have to earn their way onto the Kona course and that can be done only by completing other Ironman races.

Cerbo qualified for the race after finishing a full Ironman in Subic Bay, Philippines, in March. He’s spent the months in between training and studying the course. He reviewed the course maps and watched YouTube videos of past races.

“I always laugh at how naive I was to think that the race was going to be easy. That always makes me smile,” Cerbo said.

Cerbo and his fellow competitors were tasked with powering through a 2.4-mile ocean swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run.

“It was clear to me I did not have the volume of workouts I needed to be in tip-top shape, and so, at the Kona Championship race, it was very difficult to deal with all the hills during the run,” Cerbo said.

From YouTube videos, Cerbo thought the running portion would be on relatively flat terrain.

“Which was incorrect,” he said.

Before he even started the 26.2-mile run, Cerbo muscled through a rough swim in the ocean. Cerbo prepared for rough conditions and, fortunately, had endured similar circumstances when training on Guam.

The Ironman World Championship, however, would not be so easily conquered, as Cerbo would find out.

Cerbo logged a swim time of 1 hour, 24 minutes, 31 seconds, then hopped on a bike.

“The bike, though, was just totally ridiculous,” Cerbo recalled. “It felt like a crawl for the most part.”

Cerbo had been cycling more ahead of the race and was grateful for all of the time spent on his bike. But even with his strong cycling ability, the bike course was a tough one.

“The bike portion was … brutal, ensuring everyone had thoroughly dead legs to run with,” he said.

After about five hours on a bicycle, Cerbo faced the final challenge: a 26.2 mile run.

About a third of the way into the run, Cerbo said, he was feeling good and tracking to finish with a final time around 11 hours and 15 minutes.

“That was the beginning of the end, though, as the run course kept getting more difficult just as tiredness and leg damage started kicking in,” he said.

As he has done for more than a decade now since starting this exercise journey, Cerbo powered through. He continued to push through until the end, finding light even under a cloud of pain.

He found that commiserating with fellow racers “oddly worked in lessening the pain,” he said.

Fellow racers kept him competitive as well. He pushed himself to be better than the others alongside him on the course.

And when it felt nearly impossible to continue, a fellow triathlete from Guam was a welcome sight.

With about 2 miles to go, Cerbo said he was really struggling. He saw a few more merciless hills between him and the finish line.

But there was also a friend waiting for him, Manami Iijima Martin.

“She was waiting for me there, and we started running together. That really helped me get distracted from the pain and I had a great finish, totally energized and soaking up the positive vibes from everyone at the finish. This was the finish I envisioned, and it will be one of my greatest memories, racing a full Ironman race,” Cerbo said.

He finished with a time of 12:33:02.

Reflecting on the race, Cerbo said, “It was truly epic, and worthy of a championship-class race. It does feel like you joined a secret club, and only members know how difficult it really was.”

Competing in something like the Ironman World Championship wasn’t exactly something Cerbo envisioned for himself when he was younger. But he did, and he did it in a respectable time without incurring any major injuries. Cerbo said he is pleased.

“The journey to Kona has been wild. I never imagined this particular dream coming true, and have a relatively good performance for a nonathlete guy who started in his 40s. I am just glad that all the time and effort, and also money, I poured into the sport paid off nicely,” he said. “It looks like I may still be able to do this for a while.”