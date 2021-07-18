Tryouts for UOG varsity sports begin Aug. 2

The University of Guam Triton Athletics Department will begin open tryouts for each of the six varsity sports during the first week of August.

The university is offering the following varsity sports: men’s and women’s soccer and basketball, women’s rugby and baseball.

Partial tuition grants are available for men’s and women’s basketball and soccer and can be earned at the discretion and recommendation of the head coach, with the approval of the athletics director.

For grant eligibility, current UOG students must have a minimum 2.50 GPA. Incoming freshmen must have minimum a 3.0 GPA , and transfer students must have at least a 2.5 GPA.

The department is excited to welcome back returning student-athletes and give new students a chance to compete at the varsity level, stated UOG in a news release.

Tryouts are open to all full-time and part-time UOG students. Current UOG students must be taking at least six credits and have a minimum 2.0 GPA. Incoming freshmen must have at least a high school 2.5 GPA. Transfer students must enter with a minimum 2.0 GPA.

All students participating in tryouts must provide proof of partial or full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of both tryout dates. Prior to starting practice sessions, all student-athletes will need to obtain an athletic physical and provide proof of partial or full vaccination or a weekly negative COVID-19 test. Prior to playing in outside competition, student-athletes will need to be fully vaccinated.

To submit COVID-19 documents and for more information, contact Doug Palmer at 735-2862 or email palmerd@triton.uog.edu.

"After years of planning, we expanded our athletic program to offer six varsity sports for our student-athletes,” said UOG athletic director Doug Palmer. “We are excited to give them more options to find a sport they enjoy and compete at the varsity level.

“We hope to continue growing the program and provide more offerings in the future.”