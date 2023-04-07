Youngsters from the Tsunami Swim Club competed in the Shamrock Showdown March 19 at Yokosuka Navy Base in Japan, about 45 miles of south of Tokyo. The Tsunami swimmers made quite a splash, collecting 11 gold, nine second-place finishes, and a chunk of bronze bling in 22 events.

Additionally, in all five relay races, Tsunami achieved top-of-the-podium gold status. The Tsunami swimmers won the following relay races: girls 15-18 400-meter long course freestyle, mixed 11-12 200-meter long course medley, women’s 15-18 400-meter long course medley, men’s 15-18 400-meter long course medley, and the mixed 15-18 400-meter long course medley.

Surrounded by a completely new competitive atmosphere, the Tsunami Swim Team competed against four teams from Japan: Tokyo American Swim Team, British School in Tokyo, Iwakuni Tsunami Swim, and host team Yokosuka Junior Seahawks.

The victory, following challenges from the past couple of years due to the pandemic in Yokosuka, came at a perfect time. Throughout the pandemic, the Tsunami swimmers experienced the all-too-familiar challenges of finding a pool in which to train.

With the Hagåtña pool closure coupled with COVID-19 safety regulations, both on Guam and within travel mediations, the Tsunami swim team lost valuable training and competition time.

“It’s disheartening when the opportunity like that is just – poof – gone,” said Tsunami coach Ken Barcinas. “But they believed in the training, they believed in themselves, and kept it up. They were able to showcase their abilities not just to themselves but to their parents, to the club, coaches and staff that their hard work paid off.”

“We’ve medaled before in previous competitive years, so it’s nothing new to us. But for those who haven’t swam because of COVID in a while, it really gave them a good confidence booster and a next goal to set,” added Barcinas.

Reaching out to Japan officials about opportunities the team could take, Barcinas said Tsunami Swim Team was eager to provide their members a chance to finally showcase their talents.

Yokosuka Navy Base was the first to reply.

“We had to jump on the opportunity even though it was last-minute,” Barcinas said. “They were really welcoming and cooperative with getting us base access and everything.”

Tsunami Swim Club showed gumption while competing and secured many gold medals from senior swimmers, ones embarking on the final stretch of their swimming career.

Senior swimmer Risa Hendrix has been on the Tsunami Swim Team since the beginning of her swimming career. Even as a 4-year-old, Hendrix had always looked up to the older athletes to learn and gain experience. Now, a captain, she embraced the leadership role.

“This was my first trip as captain which feels weird because I was always so used to being the youngest one,” Hendrix said. “It’s not always about the times though. It’s about building a bond with our team.”

Hendrix proved that she gave her all in her three events by securing a personal record in both the 100-meter freestyle and 50-meter freestyle.

“I feel like I could’ve done better, but I was able to come back with a gold and two silver and make my personal record in two of my events which are the 100-meter freestyle and 50-meter freestyle,” she said.

Ocean Campus, 14, a junior swimmer on the Tsunami Swim Team who earned gold in the 50-meter freestyle and silver in both the 100-meter breast stroke and 100-meter freestyle, in preparation for the meet recalled dealing with nerves.

“I was really nervous for my meets,” Campus said. “It was my first meet in a while. I had to make sure I ate right and didn’t stay up too late so I could do my best performance.”

However, even though many senior and junior swimmers flew to Yokosuka, it is something of a tradition to welcome newer athletes, all who learned and gleaned from the older teammates.

“We like to bring in those younger swimmers because it’s not only about the time but more about the potential that they have of being on their own,” Hendrix said. “This trip not only brings swimming experience, but you learn how to be without your parents. You learn communication. You meet new people. And you gain respect.”

Barcinas explained that those who are in the development bracket, who he sees as having potential and can hold their own in a competitive atmosphere, are encouraged to attend these off-island events.

Kanon Benavente was one of those developmental athletes who had the opportunity to fly with her team.

“I’m so proud of everyone and I’m proud of myself too,” said 11-year-old Benavente. “I do feel like I can do better and get faster times.”

For Benavente, far away from the familiar, the young swimmer experienced culture shock.

“I was nervous because this was my first time traveling without my parents and I felt like I didn’t know what to do,” Benavente said. “It’s a whole new country. We each had to be with a senior because we are so young, but they helped me. I learned from my mistakes.”

This isn’t the end of the Tsunami Swim Club's competition season. Barcinas noted more travel opportunities in the near future.

“Tokyo Swim Club is finally going to have a swim meet open to foreign countries, in April, and we got an invite from them,” he said.