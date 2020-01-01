Jon “Super Saiyan” Tuck wasted little time getting back in the win column with an impressive first-round knockout of Ryuichiro Sumimura (15-7) at Bellator 237 on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Tuck, fighting out of Alliance MMA, moved up to the welterweight division against Sumimura for his Bellator Japan debut. The “Super Saiyan” showed the power he possesses at the higher weight class with a big right hook to stop Sumimura at the 3:45 mark of the first round.

The UFC veteran started his Bellator career off with a bang and improves to 11-5 overall. Despite a year away from competition and fighting in the 170-pound welterweight division for the first time in his career, Tuck looked quick and showed the knockout power that has led to five of his eleven wins coming by way of knockout.

It was a big night in Saitama, Japan, with Bellator MMA making its debut in Japan with a packed fight card that saw Fedor Emelianenko defeat former UFC Lightweight Champion Rampage Jackson by first-round knockout in the main event.

The Tuck vs. Sumimura fight was featured on the post-lim card and was run in partnership with the Japanese fight series, RIZIN, after the main card. Unfortunately, the post-lim card was aired exclusively in Japan.

The 35-year-old Tuck was supposed to have his Bellator debut in September at Bellator 227 in Ireland. That match was scheduled to be a lightweight contest, but was canceled when his opponent, Brandon Girtz, pulled out due to injury.

This was the first time on record that Tuck had fought above the 155-pound lightweight division.

His last time in the cage was in August 2018 at UFC Fight Night 135 where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Drew Dober. It was the first fight outside the UFC since 2011 when he faced Tristan Arenal at Pacific X-treme Combat (PXC) 28 in the Philippines.

The Chalan Pago resident was unbeaten at 6-0 in PXC and regional competition before making his star known on The Ultimate Fighter Season 15 in 2012. Tuck is 4-5 in UFC action, all in the welterweight division.