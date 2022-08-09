Guam’s Brogan “The Bear” Walker (8-3-0) was a win away from earning a UFC contract but lost to Juliana "The Killer" Miller (4-1-0) in Sunday's UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight, a Women’s Flyweight Division bout that took place on the UFC main card, served as "The Ultimate Fighter 30: Peña vs. Nunes" finale, a television reality show where mixed martial artists lived together in a house and square off in the octagon.

Through the shooting of TUF, the 34-year-old Walker proved to be one of the toughest fighters, not only defeating her opponents but doing so with a torn MCL, which she suffered three days into filming.

As Guam-based fans settled into their booths, tables and the bar at Applebee’s in Tamuning, to watch the former elementary school teacher from Chalan Pago fight for a spot in the elite promotion, the two fighters went to work.

Quickly, and through all three rounds, Miller emerged as the aggressor, taking down Walker to the canvas, securing top guard position, and dominating Walker.

Miller, in the first round, knocked Walker to the mat, leapt on top and landed a flurry of elbows and hammer fists. After a brief rest between rounds, Walker appeared back in the middle of the cage with a bruise under her left eye.

The second round carried on the same as the first, Miller taking Walker to the ground, pounding away, trying to get her opponent to submit. As Miller remained in the dominant position, Walker broke free, energizing the Tamuning-based audience who watched from their seats in the restaurant. Viewers at Applebee's kept their eyes trained on Walker on screen. Walker freed herself from Miller’s clutches, but the 26-year-old San Diego, California resident, the youngest TUF competitor, brought Walker to the canvas for a third time.

Convincingly, Miller won the first two rounds. For Walker to take home the TUF trophy and contract, she needed a huge third round.

The third round began with both fighters unleashing their stand-up games, but Walker’s punches missed as some of Miller’s jabs connected. Soon after the round began, Miller, once again, assumed the top guard position, pounding away on Walker. Throughout the three rounds and for more than nine minutes, Miller controlled Walker on the ground.

Three minutes and 57 seconds into the final round, the referee stopped the bout as a series of elbows from Miller went largely undefended.