Guam’s Regine Tugade has always had one goal: run faster. Now, in her senior year at the U.S. Naval Academy, one of Guam’s most decorated track-and-field athletes is enjoying the final stretch of a stellar Division I college career, but she doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

On Feb. 8 against Patriot League rival Army West Point, Tugade broke her Guam national record and a 12-year Navy record in the indoor 60-meter dash with a time of 7.57 seconds. Tugade also lowered her national record in the indoor 200-meter dash with a personal record of 25.18 seconds.

“Running faster is always the goal,” Tugade told The Guam Daily Post from Annapolis, Maryland, where the 2016 John F. Kennedy High School graduate is a senior captain on the Midshipmen track-and-field team.

Tugade’s journey from Dededo to Annapolis was not conventional. Not a military brat or even interested in joining the military, she chose the Navy for one reason: They offered her a chance to run and compete.

“That was my biggest priority,” acknowledged Tugade. “I knew if I didn’t move on to the college level, the chances of me being able to run faster and have more competitions would be slim.”

Representing Guam at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Tugade finished third in the 100-meter preliminary heat with a time of 12.34 seconds, further stoking her fire to compete with the best.

“It was amazing and really motivated me to want to get even better going into college,” Tugade said.

Tugade started running when she was young, tagging along with her family to 5Ks.

“I hated it ... I’m a sprinter; I hate running long,” laughed Tugade.

Watching her older sister, Riza, compete in track and field further inspired her to give the sport a try.

“My sister went undefeated as a thrower in eighth grade, and I wanted to be just like her,” said Tugade.

Tugade has now passed the torch to her younger sister, Richelle Tugade, a senior at JFK, who has blossomed into a future star on the track.

“It’s fun watching her grow and get faster. It reminds me of my struggles,” Tugade said.

She also credits JFK coaches Jay Antonio and Mark and Andrea Bowman with teaching her to “never be content and keep pushing yourself to keep getting better.”

Tugade said she hopes she can have the same impact on the next generation, adding, “I truly believe we have so much untapped potential on Guam and (I) want to keep being a part of bringing that out.”

The 22-year-old also has a busy summer ahead, starting with planning a wedding to fiancé Aaron Watson.

“He really supports me and actually is more competitive than I am,” said Tugade.

Tugade will close out the college indoor track season at the NCAA Indoor Championship in March before returning to represent Guam at the Micronesian Regional Championships on Saipan in June. The ultimate goal is another shot at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in August.

“We will see. I’ll just do the best I can and keep pushing myself,” stated Tugade.

In November, Tugade officially starts her career as a Surface Warrior Officer on the USS Iwo Jima. With a minimum service obligation of five years, Guam’s fastest female isn’t sure what her future running opportunities will be once she is on a ship, but she hopes to squeeze in training whenever and wherever she can.

“I have such a strong passion for track. It won’t end,” Tugade said. “Obviously, it’s a love-hate relationship, there are some really tough days. ... But at the end of the day, I love it; I love the pain, I love the progress, I love every bit of it. I don’t ever want to stop competing.”